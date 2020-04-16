Report: Advertisers to invest over $240 bn in Mobile AdSpends in 2020

App Annie released a report on the state of mobile advertising 2020 highlighting its impact across industries & the global economy.

The State of Mobile 2020 report released by App Annie provides insight into mobile’s expansive impact across industries and the global economy, highlighting publishers and brands that are outperforming their peers & interesting mobile advertising 2020 statistics.

It covers the following key points aimed at helping marketers up the game of mobile performance:

1. Mobile took over mind share

Consumers averaged 3 hours and 40 minutes on mobile in 2019, up 35% since 2017—companies from every vertical are benefitting by making mobile the center of their digital transformation investments.

2. Mobile games reach 56% market share

Spend on mobile games across all app stores projected to top $100 billion in 2020.

3. Massive year for Mobile advertising

Brands continue to embrace the unprecedented reach and value of mobile. Advertisers will pour more than $240 billion into ad spend in 2020—up 26% from 2019.

4. Video Streaming wars heat up:

Nearly 25% of Netflix’s iPhone users also used Disney+ in Q4 2019, the highest overlap of users among top video streaming apps in the US, demonstrating consumers pay for multiple services.

You can read the complete report below.

