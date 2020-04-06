Readers will always come first: Riya Patel

Riya Patel

Riya Patel wishes to make the world a sweeter place, one dessert at a time, all made with seasonal produce and a dash of eccentricity.

Most of the recipes Riya Patel brings to life have stories behind them. The creations are inspired by her family, people who have impacted her, or her own personal experiences. She tells us more about her life as a blogger.

Looking back, where did it all begin? 

It all began when I baked brownies for a school bake sale with my grandma at the age of 7. I would spend every Saturday with her and watch her cook. That inspired me to experiment on my own but when you’re in India, it’s hard to follow a career in culinary. I ended up getting a Bachelors in Mass Media but that wasn’t enough for me. I had to follow my heart and moved to Melbourne to achieve my dreams.

Can’t believe that same shy 7 year old, over 17 years later has become a pastry chef, graduated from Le Cordon Bleu and William Angliss developing recipes for brands and doing lots of fun collabs with restaurants.

What’s in the name? 

Le Tiny Whisk revolves around the little silver whisk that I began baking with. I have an emotional connection with it. It’s helped me improve my baking skills and all my first creations were made with it.

Just cannot imagine how in one week so much has changed. I honestly don’t know what to feel anymore cos believe it or not, somedays I really have to pull myself together. And even though I hate to see what’s happening, this is reality, I have to fucking deal with it. ———————————— 28 new cases overnight in Victoria and I still have to go to school cos we were told till one positive case, they are not going to shut. How ridiculous is that? But it’s even more shocking the government ain’t doing much about it while the rest of the world is practically under lockdown. ————————————— I haven’t had shifts for 2 weeks now. It is so hard to keep applying cos no one is hiring but we still all have to pay rent, eat food to survive and look after our health. It’s a Friday night and I’m sitting down on my couch, watching the footy while they play in front of an empty stadium. WHAT HAS THE WORLD COME TO?? Feels so depressing because you can’t go out, live the life you want to anymore. Sometimes I think what’s the point of living anymore. I try to keep my mind off by creating desserts, trying to make the world a sweeter place. But I feel so limited and restricted. I never was prepared for this and I’m praying so hard for a miracle everyday because I can see I’m not just the only one. When is all this going to end? Does anyone have an answer?? ———————————— #staystrong #inthistogether #toughtimes #dessert #food #sugar #sweettooth #covid19 #health #friday #weekend #melbourne

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

My main goal is making the world a sweeter place, one dessert at a time. I know there are millions of bloggers out there doing the exact same thing, having a crazy number of followers but I don’t feel the competition at all. I just focus on doing my thing, all my creations have a story behind it and I think that’s what my readers enjoy. They are creations that have been inspired by my family, people who have impacted me or personal experiences. I create my desserts with seasonal produce and like using ingredients you wouldn’t really associate with desserts like curry powder.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

My Instagram feed is a mix of baking recipes,  experimentations and restaurant reviews. I only collab with brands that I can relate to and would appreciate what I do. I guess that helps me a lot when it comes to creating content. It’s so important to stay true to yourself and your beliefs, sometimes you feel you’re falling behind but you just need to try and stay in the game. Don’t let the pressure get to you.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

You can’t get anything in this world for free right? So I expect when brands reach out to me, they keep that in mind. I haven’t faced many issues on this front, never really had to run behind people for payments but I just don’t take on any brand that comes my way. I’m very selective with who I work with and it’s not always paid collabs. If it’s something that I feel my followers would enjoy reading, I do it anyways.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

My posts are all very raw and it is as you see it. I put my real self out there and what I’m passionate about doing and well if brands don’t like that, then don’t approach me.

If their product is trash, I will tell them as it is. No mincing words. No one can really influence my opinions and thoughts. And I think that’s what my followers deserve. My readers will always come first.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

Two years ago when I did my first Christmas menu and I earned quite a bit of money from it. Didn’t think I would receive such a big response because I wasn’t even a qualified pastry chef back then. That made me realise this is what I want to do for a living.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

A brand approached me to review a new phone knowing that I only take on food projects saying that ‘it would benefit my audience’.

Won’t you take me to @thaitownqv ?? It’s way better than FUNKY TOWN 😂😂 —————————— Sometimes I thank god for this other part of my life I have cos I wouldn’t stay sane with all the drama I have to deal with over and over again🙈 Spent the weekend gorging on some gorgeous thai food with my sister from another mister @eatoutwithjo This place does the authentic dishes as well as very experimental ones. I had pork intestines for the first time and loved it!! Goes so perfectly with the cocktails🍸👌 Swipe ⬅️ to see all the food we ate!! . . #letinywhisk #eatingout #food #thailand #softshellcrab #padthai #dessert #lunch #brunch #tuesdayvibes #mood #instagram #foodblogger #foodie #foodstagram #feedfeed #yummy #tasty #hungry #l4l #f4f #hashtag #foodporn #foodphotography #pretty #beautiful #shoutout #foodpics #instafood #melbournefoodies

If not blogging, you would be?

Blogging is my passion and not my full-time job. My dream was to become a pastry chef and I’m working towards that to opening my own business someday!

A day in your life…

I study full-time and work two jobs part-time plus take on small collabs now and then so you can only imagine how chaotic it gets but I enjoy every bit of it.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Blogging is not as glamorous as it looks from the outside. There’s a lot of work that goes into it. It’s a very competitive environment and at times you can simply get carried away. Remember to stick to your niche and stay true to yourself always.

Your Favorite Influencer

I don’t have a favourite but I’m lucky to have a met a few bloggers on Instagram who inspire me to create better content, improve my photography and increase my knowledge.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

My very own cafe focussing on seasonal and local produce.


