Snapchat rolls out AR Donation Lenses to support WHO

Snapchat introduces new augmented reality donation lenses in India to facilitate Snapchatters who want to support COVID-19 response efforts. These lenses are being launched in partnership with the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the WHO and will direct Snapchatters to the donation page for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.

When a Snapchatter views a Rs 500 currency note in the Snapchat camera and taps on it, an AR experience will trigger that shows how a potential donation could support the World Health Organization’s immediate response efforts.

Snapchatters will be able to access these lenses in several ways, including in the lens carousel, via Snapcode, or by using Scan. They can donate any amount in supported currencies.

The AR experience will show them how their potential donation could support WHO’s work to track and understand the spread of the virus; to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information; and to accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments.

This is the latest feature launched by Snap as the team continues to focus on providing a seamless in-app experience to help the Snap community communicate with loved ones while being physically distant, stay informed, share vital safety information with their friends, and more.

