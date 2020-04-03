Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Doordarshan, TikTok, Gillette Venus, & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out some of the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features TikTok’s Ghar Baitho India campaign, Gillette Venus ‘WhatsYourRepeat feature, Earth Hour and Doordarshan 90s shows brand posts, and more.

This year may have been canceled but April Fools Day is not

April Fools Day brand posts turn the frown upside down and also convey to not treat the pandemic as a joke. Read more here.

TikTok harnesses celeb power to say Ghar Baitho India

TikTok’s Ghar Baitho India campaign is an effort to help people stand in solidarity against COVID-19 as they practice social distancing. Read more here.

Western Railway’s not so ‘sarkaari’ social media strategy

From warning ticketless commuters to telling people about COVID-19 precautions, Western Railway social media strategy is full of lyrical references. Read more here

Rio Sanitary Napkins: The era of creating a niche brand

Earlier this year, Nobel Hygiene, a brand essentially dealing with adult diapers entered the competitive Indian Sanitary Napkins market for a very specific audience. Social Samosa attempts to understand what led to the creation of this niche brand – Rio Sanitary Napkins & the role played by digital in helping them create a footing. Read more here.

Brand stand in solidarity with nature for Earth Hour

Leveraging the theme of sustainability & climate change, brands reinforce the importance of contributing towards nature with Earth Hour 2020 brand creatives. Read more here.

Inside: Gillette Venus’ portrayal of ‘strong women’

#WhatsYourRepeat by Gillette Venus, conceptualized by Grey India saluted the grit of women who go through life, chase their dreams, on repeat. We get talking with the brand to delve further into the campaign insight. Read more here.

Brands revel in nostalgia as Doordarshan re-airs classics

As DD National starts re-telecasting old shows, many are jumping in to leverage the trending moment with Doordarshan brand topical posts. Read more here.

Brand Saga: Alpenliebe – thriving on taste & quirk

From ‘Jee Lalchaye Raha Na Jaye’ to ‘Bringing Hearts Closer’, Alpenliebe marks 25 years of its presence in India. We traverse through the Alpenliebe advertising journey with a dose of nostalgia. Read more here.

Work From Home brand posts for you to enjoy from home

Time for the break you were planning to take, work from home isn’t as easy walking on a cake, if the brand posts don’t load, refresh the page, and scream “Will this Wi-Fi work for god’s sake?” Read more here

