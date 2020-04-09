Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Kellogg’s, World Health day brand posts, & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out some of the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Kellogg’s recipe campaign, World Health day brand posts, Mumbai Police campaign, Brand Saga of Vasmol, Facebook’s ‘Never lost’ campaign, and more.

Kellogg’s recipe campaign takes an integrated approach to reach parents

As an attempt to help parents table innovative breakfast options, Kellogg’s has started an all-digital campaign called 21 Days 21 Recipes. Read more here.

Summer Campaigns that leveraged social media to keep citizens cool

Summer campaigns have evolved to run longer periods, be more immersive with a new narrational slice every season. We take a look at summer campaigns that over the years leveraged social media to offer a solution for the scorching heat. Read more here.

World Health Day brand posts thank our saviors

World Health Day brand posts render respect and admiration for the frontline workers around the world protecting global health. Read more here.

9PM9Minutes brand posts express solidarity

9PM9Minutes brand posts stood beside people as they lit a candle to convey wholesome harmony. Read more here.

Amul re-purposes old ads leveraging nostalgia wave on social media

As re-telecast of 90s shows makes netizens relive memories, Amul jumps in to leverage the wave by driving conversations with old ads, displaying the relevance of social listening. Read more here.

Mumbai Police campaign promotes self-policing for social distancing

Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Mumbai, the campaign pegs every Mumbaikar as an aide to Mumbai Police to ensure social distancing. Read more here.

Penguin Books breaks the monotony of lockdown with author-reader properties

With readers cooped up indoors, Penguin Books takes a digital route, globally, to help them feel closer to their favorite authors. Read more here.

Global Samosa: Facebook & Droga5 tell us we’re not lost

Set on the stirring words of British poet, Kate Tempest, Facebook & Droga5 launched a poignant film, ‘Never lost’ reminding people about an important message during the ongoing pandemic. Read more here.

If Mumbai Police cops could spend 21 days at home…

In a new digital film released by Mumbai Police, cops share what they would do if they could spend 21 days at home like the rest of us. Read more here.

Brand Saga: The Vasmol advertising journey of celebrating ‘Surakshit Kaale Baal’

Tracing six decades of the Vasmol advertising journey, we take an in-depth look into how the brand communicated to bygone India and contemporized its messaging for the modern Bharat. Read more here.

Comments