Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft Dish TV, Earth Day posts & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out some of the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features the #BrandSaga of Kellog’s India, Guess the Gibberish, Earth Day brand posts, Castrol Activ #HangUpYourKeys campaign and more.

5 ways amusement parks keep up the spirits on Instagram

From throwbacks to offers and backgrounds for virtual meetings, amusement parks are taking interesting routes to keep consumers hooked on Instagram. Read more here.

DishTV releases digital campaign to popularize lockdown initiatives

DishTV is now providing customers it’s Pay Later’ service during the lockdown period with the launch of its new campaign, #DeshRechargeHoRahaHai. Read more here.

Topical Spot: Prepared to predict?

Jesdaji barishbra anndpawsts. Did you guess it right? In case you didn’t, this is a compilation of Guess The Gibberish brand posts. Read more here.

Earth Day brand posts enjoin us to save our home

Earth Day brand posts celebrate the world that gave us life and keeps us alive. Read more here

OPPO salutes COVID-19 brave-hearts in new campaign

The new digital campaign by OPPO, ‘Hope is a form’ pays tribute to the COVID-19 brave-hearts who work tirelessly at the forefront to serve the nation. Read more here

Celebrities raise voice against the Shadow Pandemic of domestic violence

Akshara Centre in association with the Government of Maharashtra raises awareness about the shadow pandemic, urging citizens to put #LockdownOnDomesticViolence. Read more here

COVID-19: Brands unlock the potential of social media activations

The lockdown has opened the door to the House Of Leisure. Here are the brands keeping consumers engaged and occupied with social media activations. Read more here

Inside: Castrol India’s #HangUpYourKeys

Castrol Activ rolled out #HangUpYourKeys campaign encouraging everyone to stay at home and continue to help those on the frontline. The brand discloses further details on how the campaign was created & executed from home. Read more here

Case Study: How SUGAR Cosmetics’ leveraged Influencer Network for Women’s Day campaign

SUGAR cosmetics case study shows how the brand leveraged social media & influencers to stand against female foeticide & reach 43 lakhs plus users on Women’s Day 2020. Read more here

Case Study: A look at Hide & Seek TikTok campaign

A quick throwback at how Hide & Seek TikTok campaign saw 12 Billion views on TikTok page through an influencer outreach relying heavily on GIFs. Read more here

Brand Saga: Kellogg’s India Part 1 – Making cereal mainstream…

International giant, Kellogg’s has been around for 25 years on the Indian shores. The Kellogg’s India advertising journey epitomizes the saga of a firm belief in oneself and the determination to never give up. Read more here

COVID-19: Kolkata building releases city-inspired awareness campaign video

An ode to India from Kolkata, The42’s campaign is conceptualized around the concept of ‘rising higher’ with a focus on city flavors. Read more here

Brands reach out to ‘Monisha Beta’ with linguistic tips

With Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai memes taking over social media, brands jump in to create their own versions of Monisha Beta brand creatives. Read more here

Brand posts chanting Sachiiinnn…Sachin

*Clap*Clap*Clap* Celebrating the birth of the God Of Cricket in a house party filled with Sachin brand posts. Read more here

