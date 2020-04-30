Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Dunzo Social Media Strategy, Parle-G campaign, & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out some of the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features the #BrandSaga of Kellogg’s India Part 2, Dunzo Social Media Strategy, Remembering the starman: Irrfan Khan through the lens of advertising, and more.

Khimji Jewels releases second leg of #DiscoverYourLove world music album globally

Khimji Jewels and Digital Dogs collaborated with musicians from across the world to spread a message of hope and love. Read more here.

Decoding: Dunzo Social Media Strategy

With COVID-19 taking over businesses, we take a look at how the Dunzo Social Media Strategy is helping this hyperlocal delivery services company retain recall. We take a look at the brand’s social media tactics that keep engagement high. Read more here.

In remembrance: Brand creatives pay tribute to the life and works of Irrfan Khan

Joining fans in mourning, businesses took to social media to express their love and grief with brand creatives celebrating the life of Irrfan Khan. Read more here.

Parle G’s new campaign gives an ode to frontliners

Created with stock footage and remote co-ordination, Parle-G film highlights the diligence of factory workers in keeping things going. Read more here.

Babyshop Dubai’s Ramadan campaign lists things kids will remember about lockdown

With the 2020 Ramadan campaign, Babyshop Dubai aims to highlight the importance of a child’s vision and hope at the end of this tunnel. Read more here.

Remembering the starman: Irrfan Khan through the lens of advertising

A Maverick actor of modern classics, Irrfan Khan breathed his last today. We take a stroll down the memory lane reliving Irrfan Khan ads as the star lives on forever in our hearts. Read more here.

Lockdown may dampen Ramazan spirits but Neki Nahi Rukegi, says Surf Excel Pakistan in 2020 ad

Back with Ramazan 2020 campaign, Surf Excel Pakistan pays tribute to the frontline workforce amidst COVID-19, highlighting the importance of kindness. Read more here.

Mother Dairy ropes in celebrity comic Zakir Khan for new campaign

Mother Dairy has associated with stand-up comedian, writer, presenter, actor, and Zakir Khan for their ongoing campaign ‘Rishton Ka Swad Badhaaye’. Read more here.

Brand Saga Kellogg’s India Part 2: The journey of Indian-izing cornflakes

In the second leg of the Kellogg’s India advertising journey, we explore the brands’ three main products – Corn Flakes, Chocos and Special K, and how it straddled the promotional tactics of each of them. Read more here.

