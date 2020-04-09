Social Media News Round-Up: Snapchat, Twitter updates & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by:

Snapchat rolls out AR Donation Lenses to support WHO

Snapchat launches donation lenses to support COVID-19 response efforts by WHO by directing Snapchatters to the donation page. Read more here.

Snapchat Marketing Guide during a crisis

This Snapchat Marketing Guide for COVID-19 will give you insights into forming creative communication to engage & connect during the pandemic. Read more here.

Facebook launches a desktop Messenger app

Enacting on the skyrocketing demand for video calls and increased use of desktops, Facebook rolls out a desktop Messenger app for macOS and Windows. Read more here.

India asks TikTok, Facebook to remove users spreading coronavirus misinformation

India has told Facebook and Chinese video app TikTok to remove users found to be spreading misinformation about the coronavirus following concern about videos intended to mislead Muslims, according to a government source and a letter seen by Reuters. Read more here.

Twitter updates Explore and tests renaming Lists

Twitter has changed the location preference settings of Explore and testing renaming Lists to Channels. Read more here.

