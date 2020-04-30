ShareChat announces departure of Sunil Kamath as Chief Business Officer

Joining ShareChat in November 2017, Sunil Kamath was responsible for driving user growth strategies, product marketing and business partnerships.

Indian social media platform ShareChat has announced that Sunil Kamath has moved on from his role as Chief Business Officer for personal reasons, effective immediately. Farid Ahsan, COO, ShareChat will take up additional responsibility to spearhead business and revenue efforts.

Satyajit Deb Roy, Satyen Kishan and Debasmita Ghosh will continue with their role as regional leaders for ad solutions while recently appointed Sudhir Sundrani will lead the ad inventory management for ShareChat.

“ShareChat is thankful for Sunil’s immense contribution,” said Farid Ahsan, COO, ShareChat. “This is an emotional moment for us. We understand and support his decision to step down for personal reasons and are grateful for his many accomplishments. We wish him the very best for his future endeavours. We are equally confident that the team will continue with its effort in taking ShareChat to greater heights.”

“ShareChat is silently leading the social media revolution and emerged as the platform-of-choice for any regional outreach. It has been my honour to work with the great team at ShareChat. I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together and put ShareChat on a fast-growth track. While I move on to discover more excitement in my professional journey, I wish ShareChat the very best. ” said Sunil Kamath.

