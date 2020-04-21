Superwomen2020: An inclusive culture needs to be built within companies says, Isha Amin

Isha Amin, Vice President – Integrated Solutions, Schbang & one of the winners of Social Samosa Superwomen 2020 shares her journey & a few anecdotes.

Isha Amin has over eight years of experience in the digital domain and has first-hand experience in planning, strategizing, executing and leading a team. She brings to the table a unique combination of creative and strategy and firmly believes that appreciation & recognition is based on the sheer merit of talent and not on gender or any personal information.

Divulging further, she voices her definition of today’s women, gender neutrality at workplaces, and one superpower she wishes to possess.

How would you define a Superwoman in today’s day and age?

In today’s day and age, a Superwoman is a woman who not only sets an example for younger women but also younger men. Someone who believes in herself and is able to create a path to achieve her goals & be a role model for those to follow.

One quality that you think every superwoman has and that helped you win Social Samosa Superwomen…

The Passion. I think every woman who has won or been nominated for as a Superwoman has been extremely passionate and driven about what they do – to overcome any obstacle, to see their efforts come to fruition and to push themselves to keep doing better.

How successful have women been in shattering the glass ceiling in the Media & Advertising field? Does the ‘boardroom inequality’ phrase still stand true?

I think a lot of progress has been made since I started working but there’s still a way to go. I’m lucky to have been surrounded by strong female role models throughout my career. To the highest level of decisions at our firm, we have many strong women who are in a decision making role, like myself.

I’m sure in many firms the boardroom inequality still exists. That’s why recognitions such as these are so important to show young women that there are women in the workforce who are more than capable of not only making boardroom decisions but also excelling in them fully.

What are the key changes this industry needs in order to make workplaces gender-neutral, safe, and nurturing?

This is a change that needs to come top-down, where a more open inclusive culture is built within the company. Appreciation & recognition is based on the sheer merit of talent and not on gender or any personal information. Being transparent and open goes a long way with the entire team. As the saying goes, it’s all about ‘practice what you preach’.

At Schbang, might I add that the ratio of the women workforce is 2:1. It’s a happy young inclusive bunch of youngsters striving to make a creative difference. The top management, HR and the overall culture and attitude play a big role in making people feel safe and nurturing them towards their endeavors. Get these factors right, and you’d see the change; pretty evidently.

One Superpower you wish you had?

To be at two places at the same time, so I can finally get that work-life balance right!

The “Superwomen” you diligently follow and who inspired you…

There are inspiring Superwomen in all walks of life today. For me, my biggest inspiration for me would be my Mother – the balancing act of managing a home & following her passion for work, her strength, patience, and resilience – it’s something I look up to.

One tip to women out there attempting to scale heights…

To be bold. Something that has always helped me, is giving it my all every single time. I do get stressed through all the work but something that I can see retrospectively is that I come out stronger with every new challenge. And that’s what every woman needs to do. Be bold, face challenges without any fear.

