Superwomen2020 Respect, Reward, Reassure to create a gender neutral workplace: Monica Pereira

Social Samosa Superwomen 2020 winner Monica Pereira is known to have developed a deeper understanding of people management; with about two decades of experience in her kitty, Pareira is a part of BC Web Wise.

Monica Pereira, Partner HR Development and Administration, BC Web Wise is hailed as an incredible asset to the organization. Keeping a pulse of her team members’ sentiments, key employees and ensuring that the information reaches the right ears, Pereira is at the helm of it all.

Here she talks about the top changes needed to create a gender-neutral workplace, the evolution of today’s woman, and more.

How would you define a Superwoman in today’s day and age?

I think a Superwoman is someone who knows the art of balancing. Since a woman has to play multiple roles at a given time, only a few can be at all places yet be extremely effective in each of those roles.

One quality that you think every superwoman has and that helped you win Social Samosa Superwomen…

All superwomen have achieved various accolades in their respective fields. But I think what brings us all together, is our spirit of being a go-getter, of running that extra mile for no one else but to have a good night’s sleep at the end of the day.

How successful have women been in shattering the glass ceiling in the Media & Advertising field? Does the ‘boardroom inequality’ phrase still stand true?

Women have come a long way from the older times of advertising. So I think I’d rather look at the positive side of how women have been recognized and rewarded so often today as compared to past times.

What are the key changes this industry needs in order to make workplaces gender-neutral, safe, and nurturing?

Respect, Reward, Reassure – these are the top changes I think our industry needs to make to ensure gender-neutral safety at workplaces, to begin with.

One Superpower you wish you had?

To keep everyone happy

The ‘Superwomen’ you diligently follow and who inspired you…

Chaaya Bharadwaj, the Founder of BC Web Wise and my only boss for the last 20 years of my career. I’ve grown up looking at her and admiring her business sense and the utmost transparency she’s kept with her team throughout the years.

One tip to women out there attempting to scale heights…

Be integrated into your work, because I truly believe that work is worship. If you are honest and dedicated to what you do, the sky is the limit.

