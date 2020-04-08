Superwomen2020 Ritu Rathee on why women need to be loud enough to be heard

Social Samosa Superwomen 2020 winner Ritu Rathee, Co-founder, Flying Beast shares her views on how successful have women been in shattering the glass ceiling.

A winner of Superwomen 2020, Ritu Rathee is juggling multiple roles — a pilot, an Instagram influencer, a travel blogger and a mom. But that hasn’t deterred her from doing the extraordinary and shows no complaints.

She believes that women have shattered the glass ceiling and turned down the noses of many cynics with their capabilities and talents. She tells us more about her accomplishments and where does the woman of today stands.

How would you define a Superwoman in today’s day and age?

For me, every woman is a superwoman, a lady who attends a board meeting, as well as a lady managing her family, her home is a superwoman. A superwoman is someone who laughs at her own failure, she runs a marathon in the boulevard of her dreams, someone who does not change her own self for the sake of others. Actually, we can never define a Superwoman, because every lady, every woman fights for her own cause, for her own self

One quality that you think every superwoman has and that helped you win Social Samosa Superwomen…

I think and I believe a woman never tries to pretend, she always stays calm, thinks twice and sticks to her decision. Every woman has the guts to learn from her mistake and climb the ladder leaving footprints for others to follow.

How successful have women been in shattering the glass ceiling in the Media & Advertising field? Does the ‘boardroom inequality’ phrase still stand true?

The world knows the facts, I mean just look into it we not only have successful actresses, but we women have stoned our existence in every field, from being an assistant director to a film director, from a program head to a producer. There was a time when media and advertising field were considered to be industries run by men, but we women have shattered the glass ceiling and turned down the noses of many cynics.

To some extent, I don’t think that the ‘boardroom inequality’ phrase still stands true, we all belong to a very sophisticated, educated society, and we cannot judge a whole community for some old school type mentality.

What are the key changes this industry needs in order to make workplaces gender-neutral, safe, and nurturing?

In one word I would say the “STEREOTYPE” mentality is something that matters the most and this mentality might be the reason for stopping the overall growth for everyone.

One Superpower you wish you had?

To get the ability to never lose my confidence, my courage, to take my stand and support for a true cause.

The ‘Superwomen’ you diligently follow and who inspired you…

My Mother! It’s all because of her rebellious nature and courage that even belonging to a Haryanvi Jatt family I and my sisters were given equal opportunity to study, though she is no more with us, but here courage will always stay next to me and help me fight any circumstances

One tip to women out there attempting to scale heights…

Never change your personality for the sake of society, be loud enough to let everyone know your true values.

