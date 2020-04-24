TikTok India awards digital marketing mandate to Kinnect

Kinnect has bagged TikTok India’s digital marketing duties following a multi-agency pitch.

Kinnect will be responsible to fuel TikTok’s growth and solidify its base in India. Both companies are focused on cutting through the shackled definitions of what social network or a video platform is supposed to be. The core of the application is creativity and consumption and they have found in Kinnect a partner who can help mold the category to their vision.

TikTok is on a mission to inspire creativity and bring joy. Democratizing content creation and breaking norms of expression, TikTok has emerged as the foremost platform for creative expression through short-format videos. The platform enables anyone with a smartphone to be a creator. This has given rise to a new generation of artists and celebrities who create meaningful and entertaining content across categories. Today, popular celebrities, brands, music labels, and production houses are using the platform to engage with their audience across the country in a creative way.

Commenting on the account win, Rohan Mehta, CEO – Kinnect said, “We are extremely excited that TikTok India has decided to partner with us. TikTok is giving wings to the creativity of emerging India and is evolving as a prime platform of self-expression. We are eager to further grow its usage across markets and ensure that people across categories are able to become a part of this fast-growing creative community.”





