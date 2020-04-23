Topical Spot: Prepared to predict?

Guess The Gibberish brand posts

Jesdaji barishbra anndpawsts. Did you guess it right? In case you didn’t, this is a compilation of Guess The Gibberish brand posts.

These Guess The Gibberish brand posts slide into the trend and ask users to decode the phrases related to their brand with oh-so-subtle brand integrations.

The Instagram AR Effect Guess The Gibberish, is created by Spark AR Creator, Christopher Gu. The effect challenges users to decode gibberish into everyday phrases, resulting in a tongue-twisting game.

After gaining fame in the West a few days ago, the AR Effect has now become widely popular in India, and Stories & Feed are seeing a flood of user-generated posts, followed by brands.

While these brand posts may look like a child of a topical trend at one glance, they’re also turning their marketing communications into a two-way street and increasing engagement with the incoming comments.

Get. Set. Guess.

Taco Bell India

Ambi Pur India

SBI Life Insurance

JioSaavn

Miraggio

MTV Beats

Cars24 India

Disney+ Hotstar

Gujarat Fortune Giants

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films

Netflix India

Guess the gibberish: Netflix edition.

RiteBite Nutrition Bars

ZEE5

Bazarville

Tata Mumbai Marathon

FirstCry India

