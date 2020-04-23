Topical Spot: Prepared to predict?
Jesdaji barishbra anndpawsts. Did you guess it right? In case you didn’t, this is a compilation of Guess The Gibberish brand posts.
These Guess The Gibberish brand posts slide into the trend and ask users to decode the phrases related to their brand with oh-so-subtle brand integrations.
The Instagram AR Effect Guess The Gibberish, is created by Spark AR Creator, Christopher Gu. The effect challenges users to decode gibberish into everyday phrases, resulting in a tongue-twisting game.
After gaining fame in the West a few days ago, the AR Effect has now become widely popular in India, and Stories & Feed are seeing a flood of user-generated posts, followed by brands.
While these brand posts may look like a child of a topical trend at one glance, they’re also turning their marketing communications into a two-way street and increasing engagement with the incoming comments.
Get. Set. Guess.
Taco Bell India
Ambi Pur India
SBI Life Insurance
JioSaavn
Miraggio
MTV Beats
Cars24 India
Disney+ Hotstar
Gujarat Fortune Giants
Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films
Netflix India
RiteBite Nutrition Bars
ZEE5
Bazarville
Tata Mumbai Marathon
FirstCry India
