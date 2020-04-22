Twitter blossoms with environmental conversations on 50th #EarthDay

Twitter was flooded with impactful conversation stirring around Earth Day 2020 posts about the environment and sustainability.

This year has brought so many firsts and new experiences and this year’s Earth Day, April 22, will certainly be among them. While people can’t get outside and participate in the same outdoor and collective experiences in person, they are celebrating the Earth on Twitter this year.

The conversation on Twitter has spiked 285% around the discussion of ‘action’ and ‘innovation’ in sustainability and there have been more than 1 million Tweets tying this period of COVID-19 to impacts on the environment and 20 million unique Tweets about the environment since last Earth Day.

Ahead of Earth Day, Twitter has launched a new #EarthDay2020 emoji to encourage environmental conversations. To commemorate the 50th Earth Day, Twitter India, Let Me Breathe and Earth Day Network are partnering for #FiftyForFifty: a campaign that highlights 50 years of Earth Day and gives a common platform to 50 crowdsourced steps that we can take in our daily life to combat climate change and live sustainably.

A small step for sustainability 🌱

Our planet is a lot more beautiful when it's green.

Let's keep it that way…#EarthDay2020#StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/BxKdEMsFqP — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 22, 2020

Nature is healing: Of late, as the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping people indoors, reduced industrial and human activities have led to the rejuvenation of nature. Twitter has been witnessing volumes of discussions around how the lockdown has given the environment a chance to revive its lost glory.

This #EarthDay, we are sharing with you a few pictures of guests from the wild coming out on the streets of India during the COVID19 lockdown. This includes a special visit by two peahens to the house of the U.S. Ambassador to India as well! #EarthDay2020 pic.twitter.com/F9hD46YX0k — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) April 22, 2020

Tweet, Tweet! It’s a bird: While people continue to spend time at home, they are taking up #BalconyBirding and reading books on nature.

Last evening’s #balconybirding helped me make these photos, with a stunning sunset in the backdrop!



Parakeets, a kite and a crow, and an egret?



Nature is beautiful, even in cities! 🌇🦜#BirdWatching @sonyalpha pic.twitter.com/uh2lYLCvCS — Isha (@ishaachitnis) April 20, 2020

Feed the #birds and they'll feed your soul with a look of gratitude.🥰🥰



Let's not forget to keep water & food for them in our balcony/terrace.



Celebrate #EarthDayAtHome by watching beautiful birds & squirrels enjoying their meal.



I enjoy this everyday.😇#EarthDay2020 pic.twitter.com/4XyfAPizr0 — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) April 22, 2020

Reading Nature, a book club on Twitter, asked its followers to talk about their favourite#naturebookson#EarthDay, and people are sharing some interesting reads through videos.

For #EarthDay, we asked you to tell us about the #nature books📚you have loved over the years & WOW! We are thrilled to share your stories thru the day!

We begin with Editor Scissorhands @bijal_v (who gave us the idea for this #thread) reading us some delightful kid-lit (1/n) pic.twitter.com/bwMtvu0r7p — ReadingNature (@ReadingNature) April 22, 2020

To bring out more focused conversations on sustainability, Let Me Breathe has also launched three #FiftyForFifty Twitter Lists on topics like balcony Birders, Climate Activists, and Sustainable Fashion. A Twitter List is a curated group of Twitter accounts. You can create your own lists or subscribe to lists created by others. Viewing a List timeline will show you a stream of Tweets from only the accounts on that List, usually around a particular topic.

Organizations such as the UNESCO MGIEP (@UNESCO_MGIEP), WWF India (@WWFINDIA), and Earth Day Network India (@EarthDay_IN) are organizing virtual concerts with performances from the finest musicians as a tribute to the Earth.

2DaysToGo! In these extraordinary times, 5 Grammy winners & 40 stellar musicians from 6 countries have come together for online #ConcertForAHealthyPlanet, led by @RickyKej Catch them LIVE from the comfort of your home on our Social Media on #EarthDay Apr 22 (8PM IST & 8PM EST) pic.twitter.com/IcmUT6BvLe — unesco_mgiep (@UNESCO_MGIEP) April 20, 2020

Let’s come together this #EarthDayto pledge our solidarity to the planet and collectively work for sustainability.

