Vodafone brings back Pug & ZooZoos convincing citizens to stay home

Vodafone’s new campaign brings back the nostalgic ZooZoos & the Vodafone pug who urge people to #StayHomeStaySafe.

In these trying times of social distancing and stay-at-home lockdown, citizens have been confined to their homes and are completely dependent on telecom networks. Vodafone has brought its pug and ZooZoos back to convey critical messages on safety and urging customers to carry on daily tasks from home through the Vodafone network.

Vodafone has been communicating with its customers under two broad themes – #StayHomeGoDigital and #HereForYou. Under the first theme, Vodafone has been communicating about the various ways customers can utilize the benefits of the brand’s digital touchpoints. While #HereForYou is all about various initiatives that VIL has undertaken to ensure that its customers remain connected in all circumstances.

Vodafone has now launched a public service campaign and brought back ZooZoos to reinforce the need for social distancing. The three videos under this campaign impart some critical messages, on a lighter note.

Vodafone recently released a new video featuring the pug with the ‘#StayHomeStaySafe’ message. Telecom networks are the only window to the outside world, to just being in touch with other human beings, to staying connected to anything at all.

Pug reinforces the importance of staying at home and staying connected with Vodafone in these difficult circumstances. The pug beautifully conveys the message – Our network is at home with you. Stay home, stay safe. Stay connected with Vodafone. #StayHomeStaySafe.

Explaining the rationale behind bringing back the iconic pug and Zoozoos to convey an important social message, Kavita Nair, Chief Digital Transformation & Brand Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “In the current circumstances, telecom networks are our only window to the outside world, to just being in touch with other human beings, to staying connected to anything at all. While VIL has been going the extra mile to keep the nation connected, we thought it’s time to bring back our best-loved icons – Pug and Zoozooz – to reinforce the importance of staying home, staying safe and staying connected with Vodafone in these difficult circumstances. We felt that these much-loved icons would be perfect to appeal to the emotions of Indians, urging them to stay safe at home and stay busy on the Vodafone network.”

Kiran Antony, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, “People tend to seek familiarity in uncertain times to feel comfortable. And that is where loveable brand properties can play an important role. More than for the nostalgia factor, we also brought back the pug to stand out from the rest of the ads delivering the same message. With some clever editing, we managed to re-purpose an old ad to deliver this important message.”

With retail outlets being inoperational due to the lockdown, Vodafone is helping its 2G customers using feature phones, to access Quick Recharge through SMS and Missed call. The process is simple and easy to understand. Customers just need to send an SMS from their registered mobile number.

Vodafone has also been creating awareness among customers on accessing and taking the benefit of digital platforms through ‘how-to’ video links, GIFs, dockets that explain the process for undertaking recharge and effecting bill payments on MyVodafone App and website. Recharge process details are also being communicated via my Vodafone app and enabled via digital wallets. Pre-paid customers can also undertake recharges through their nearest Bank ATM. Additionally, Vodafone is requesting digital-savvy prepaid and postpaid customers to #RechargeforGood and help their friends, relatives, and neighbors who are not familiar with digital platforms. Each #RechargeforGood is being rewarded with flat cashback.

