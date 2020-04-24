WFH Diaries: Mohit Joshi loves chasing sunsets amidst work calls

WFH Diaries ft. Havas Media Group India’s Mohit Joshi takes us through a snapshot of his day during this lockdown. PS: Balancing work & home is an integral part of his day.

Joshi Family’s In-House production – MoJo’s Daily Routine- Lockdown Edition features this week on Social Samosa. As a part of WFH Diaries with Mohit Joshi a.k.a Mojo, Managing Director, Havas Media Group India we catch a glimpse of his routine schedule while practicing social distancing and self-isolation.

In spite of the lockdown, the show must go on – believes Joshi. WFH for Joshi starts early morning and ends till late night. He admits that though the times are unprecedented with a lot of uncertainty, there is a lot of things that can be learned during this period.

At sharp 8 AM, Joshi can be seen hitting the treadmill for a fruitful run burning those calories, not without some music though. Post the breakfast, he is quick to attend some zoom call meetings discussing workflow, brainstorming ideas, and assigning tasks to the team.

After a day full of zoom calls and jotting down work assignments, Joshi never misses to chase the sunsets and adore the beauty it comes with. In the evening he usually teaches his daughter helping her solve some algebraic expressions and other academics.

Amidst juggling between different roles, he manages time for daily Riyaz. Joshi loves singing and in the late evening croons to some 80s and 90s melodies to keep the love for the art alive.

The night time is reserved for star gazing given the clear skies these days. “And most important of all is washing hands every two hours”, he quips.

Watch the video to catch a glimpse of Mojo’s singing and his musings on the current situation.

