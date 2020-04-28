WFH Diaries: Prabhakar Mundkur revels in the joy of singing & cooking

Prabhakar Mundkur WFH Diaries

For Prabhakar Mundkur, WFH Diary is all about composing and singing new songs and acing some dishes in the kitchen.

Prabhakar Mundkur, a Brand consultant has been finding more time to do creative things amidst the lockdown – composing and singing songs reading books and a lot of cooking. WFH Diaries featuring the ad veteran cruises through his quarantine schedule while at home 24*7.

He has a feeling that he is going to emerge out of the lockdown as a much better cook. “I am cooking a lot more and I think I have been very good at domestic duties. By the time this lockdown is over, I have become an expert dishwasher, I am much better than my maid at sweeping and mopping the floor”, he shares.

On the sidelines of some household routine, professionally he is very much aware that a lot of his accomplices are keeping themselves busy with online meetings and zoom calls.  He adds here, “They keep telling me that they have zoom calls at 9 in the night and I just wonder why? The economy is in lockdown. There is no production happening. I am not getting the morning newspaper. People cant buy things and advertisers are canceling their contracts on television”.  

Also Read: WFH Diaries: Cooking is like therapy to me says, Anupama Ramaswamy

In his words- “Try not to work much harder than you did before the lockdown”. Mundkur also hopes that they find the vaccine that keeps the whole world sane.

A few lines of his composition “Lockdown Blues” read-

“WFH is a pain

I have got the lockdown blues baby

The loneliness is insane”

Watch the video below to hear the closeted jazz musician play his part and listen to his lockdown musings.


Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

COVID-19 impact

Rishabh Sharma

Surf Excel Ramazan 2020

WFH Diaries Anupama Ramaswamy

LinkedIn Employer branding

WFH Diaries Mohit Joshi

Amusement parks online

Kolkata campaign