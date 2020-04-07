World Health Day brand posts thank our saviors

World Health Day brand posts render respect and admiration for the frontline workers around the world protecting global health.

Every year World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 to spread awareness of global health, acknowledge public health issues and mark WHO’s founding. The day is celebrated with a different theme each year, tapping a different beat of global health, such as depression, food safety, motherhood, oral health and more.

World Health Day 2020 honors the contribution of ‘Nurses and Midwives’. The frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic are being protected by several nurses, doctors, and more health workers.

“We sustained injuries but we have to do our job and will not be scared”, these are the words of Dr. Zakiya Sayed who was pelted with stones by locals, while she was working on screening contacts. Her words mirror the immortal spirit of healthcare workers around the world.

Comprising of more than two-thirds of the health workforce in the WHO Western Pacific Region, nurses play a vital role in responding to health needs, especially during a crisis.

Honoring them for their unparalleled contribution to sustain mankind is each human’s duty. While several have taken on to platforms like Twitter to show gratitude, World health Day brand posts bow their heads too.

Fortis Healthcare, SBI Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Amul India, and more brands thank the health workers for their priceless contribution and more brands urge us to maintain containment practices.

World Health Organization

Medanta

Fortis Healthcare

SBI Life Insurance

Tata Trusts

Kotak Mahindra Bank

ICICI Bank

Amul India

Subway India

Munchilicious

Indigo Paints

Reliance General Insurance

Max Life Insurance

Tata Power Club Enerji

Cosnature India

Sony Pictures Networks India

If we have missed out on any of your favorite World Health Day brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

“If you seek their monument look around you.” Social Samosa would like to thank and honor the ones putting their life on the line to save ours.

Comments