YouTube launches UPI for online payment

YouTube has launched UPI as a new form of payment for both YouTube and YouTube Music.

In addition to the earlier options of credit and debit cards, now YouTube users will be able to make a payment through UPI, another form of digital payment in India.

Since we are currently facing a pandemic, more and more consumers are opting for digital payments over cash transactions, the update aims to bring added convenience to the users and make online payments on the app more flexible.

Digital platforms are currently keeping users engaged during the lockdown, the update comes in as an effort to provide uninterrupted services and keep the platforms functioning by providing more methods for online payments for their services.

The addition aims to enable users to make their transactions, directly from their bank account, using their unique UPI ID.

Users of all UPI apps can now use the UPI payment option on YouTube to purchase monthly or quarterly prepaid subscriptions for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium, buy and rent their favorite movies, as well as pay for features like SuperChat and Channel Memberships to engage with and support their favorite YouTube creators.

