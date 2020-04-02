YouTube tests Shorts, a feature resembling TikTok

YouTube aims to take on TikTok through Shorts, a feature that will allow users to create short videos based on audio available from Google’s vast content library.

YouTube is testing a new feature which will allow users to create, upload, and share short video formats. Named Shorts, the feature is likely to be on the lines of TikTok

TikTok emerged became one of the most downloaded apps in 2019. With their short format content & library of audio, the app has been giving established social media platforms a run for their money. While Instagram has been cloning a number of TikTok features, YouTube too now seems to be taking on the competition. Facebook too is said to be working on its own TikTok like feature – Lasso.

First shared by Dylan Byers, Senior Media News reporter, NBC News & MSNBC, YouTube’s efforts with Shorts are now being spoken about widely.

This is potentailly big…. And, bonus: YouTube chief Susan Wojcicki and I talked about TikTok in a podcast episode that will air later this month. We’ve got an item coming soon confirming this news, along with a few of her comments on YouTube & short-form video >>> https://t.co/0Pqm6JqVUz — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 1, 2020

YouTube has more than 2 billion active users on the platform. The inside-app feature, Shorts, will leverage the licensed music owned by Google as it would be made available to the users as soundtracks for UGC videos.

Reportedly, the platform was one of the most downloaded apps in India in February 2020 as well.

