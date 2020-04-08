Zainab marks sponsored posts with disclaimers for transparency

Realising the potential of video content and its rise, Zainab has been focussing on creating as much as possible for her Instagram presence.

Whenever Zainab gets a brand brief, she works on two ideas. She sends in the one she prefers first and keeps the other as a backup option. On many occasions, brands have approved her backup option.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

As I was keen to document my weight loss, journey I started my blog! I wanted to be accountable to my audience and then it somehow turned from a hobby to work.

What’s in the name?

Slim Expectations — these are my expectations for my weight. Hence, the name!

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

Well, there are so many talented bloggers out there and it’s hard to stand out! But, I have been very honest with my audience and I ensure to add a disclaimer or use #ad, so they know if any content is sponsored.

Also, I promote only what I believe in. I think, people trust me and that’s my biggest USP!

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

I go with the flow. For my blog, I try to write about what’s relevant to my niche mostly. For Instagram, I feel video content is the future and so I try to work on creating videos in one go and then distribute them as posts over the month. Also, I keep plenty of pictures as a backup. But yes, slowly, I am focussing on video content.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

I don’t necessarily make money with every post! But, yes I’m glad that there are brands and agencies which recognise my efforts and are willing to pay well.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

I find it quite easy, actually! Many times we are needed to share everything as per the brief, beforehand. I always try to create two options, sending in the one I prefer first. On many occasions, brands have actually prefered the backup option.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

It’s been 2 years, and last year on my birthday, so many people wished me, tagged me in their stories. My DM was literally full, but my heart was fuller! I couldn’t thank God enough.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

It was when a brand wanted to send across a dress, which I was supposed to take pictures in, before returning. It wasn’t even a paid activity.

If not blogging, you would be?

I think I would have joined my husband’s business. But, I’m happier with blogging.

A day in your life…

My day is just like any other mom! Sending kids to school, getting some workout in. Then, doing some house chores. I sit and work on my blog’s content in the evening. Nights are meant for binge-watching and reading books and blogs of other people.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Never lose hope. There are millions of bloggers, but no one is you. No one has what you have. So, follow your dreams and be yourself. Being who I am has worked out well for me. It is important to be patient for it takes time to grow the DA of the blog. Same is to grow your tribe on social media. Be consistent, be you.

Your Favorite Influencer

I really like Komal from My Happinesz!

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

I might restart my YouTube channel. Currently, I am working on upping my blog traffic and creating video content.

