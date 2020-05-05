Mobile Premier League awards digital mandate to Performics India

Performics India has won the digital media and analytics mandate for Mobile Premier League (MPL) following a multi-agency pitch.

Performics Bangalore along with the current win had also recently bagged wins like Cred, Udaan, and the commerce mandate for ITC’s foods division.

Rajat Gupta, Vice-President of Marketing at MPL said, “MPL has a unique product offering in the fast-evolving Mobile Gaming space. And we are in a phase of rapid expansion and growth. We were looking for a partner who would appreciate the complexity& scale of our business and would accordingly customize everything for us. In Performics India, we found that partner and are looking forward to doing category-leading work with them.”

Suchit Sikaria, Managing Partner, Performics India said, “We are thrilled and honored to be appointed as MPL’s digital partner. With our expertise across Media, Tech & Analytics we are confident of helping MPL realize all its business goals. Along with running their digital media campaigns, setting up the Google MarketingPlatform stack for MPL is extremely exciting for us”

