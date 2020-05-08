Social Media News Round Up: LinkedIn & YouTube Tools & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by LinkedIn launching new tools to aid video interviews for job seekers & recruiters, YouTube working on a Subscription Sales Tool for publishers, and much more.

Pinterest adds planning tools to boards

The new tools introduced by Pinterest for Boards will help users plan a practical purpose or activities around the ideas they save. Read more here.

Key Highlights from Facebook First Quarter 2020

Here are some key highlights from the Facebook First Quarter Results 2020 and the impact of COVID-19 on engagement and advertising revenue. Read more here.

YouTube plans a Subscription Sales Tool for publishers

YouTube is working on a Subscription Sales Tool that would let publishers sell subscriptions from their YouTube channel. Read more here.

Snapchat launches AR Experience to support COVID-19 relief

Snapchat announces a new AR experience created in collaboration with renowned artist Damien Hirst. Read more here.

LinkedIn introduces new tools for video interview

As professional communication turns virtual, LinkedIn launches new tools to smoothen the process of a video interview to continue uninterrupted hiring. Read more here.

Testing: YouTube’s ‘Products In This Video’

YouTube is experimenting with showing details of the products mentioned or showed in a video, overlaid in the video and below the video. Read more here.

TikTok Updates: Pinning Stickers & Adjust Clips

TikTok introduces new updates to support video formation to its available suite of tools. Read more here.

Instagram Stories: Testing new navigation, COVID-19 updates get priority and more

New updates are being tested for Stories, and one in response to COVID-19 has been rolled out by Instagram. Read more here.

COVID-19: WhatsApp Chatbot to help fight misinformation

Powered with data from over 70 countries, WhatsApp has launched a chatbot to help users fact-check COVID-19 information with ease. Read more here.

A glitch that made Instagram scrolls longgger

For a short period of time, iOS users were able to post long creatives on Instagram, a glitch that was quickly fixed by the platform. Read more here.

