Styled by Levi’s: Pinterest facilitates brand to create inspiration for purchase journey

Utilising the visual data recognition and matching features of Pinterest, Levi’s was able to create a style quiz called Styled by Levi’s.

Unlocking personalisation for customers with its understanding of lingo and real-life customer personalities, Levi’s has created a digital experience called Styled with Levi’s. Using a style quiz, the brand was able to enable users to take a quick visual quiz, where they chose images of models that best suited their style. This data was then used to generate a custom Pinterest board of shoppable Levi’s Pins in sync with the chosen look.

Also Read: Pinterest launches new collection to support small businesses

To be able to cut through the clutter, the team at Levi’s decided to leverage traditional search in order to help enrich customer experiences. The quiz was powered by the advanced visual data-matching processed of Pinterest, which allowed the brand to garner visibility and engagement online.

Levi’s was able to utilize the platform’s features such as image recognition, the recommendation of similar products, display of variety of products from the same brand (More from) and e-commerce facility.

The work done for Levi’s is a good case study to understand the potential of Pinterest for brands, especially ones that deal with fashion, decor and makeup. Such features can help brands participate in the journey of potential customers coming to Pinterest for inspiration and guide them through the buying journey.

Comments