Monk Media Network elevates Tanya Mathana as COO

Tanya Mathana is an experienced digital strategist who has over 11 years of experience working in the advertising industry.

Tanya Mathana who was earlier AVP Brand Strategy joined Monk Media Network in 2017 and since then has played an integral role in the growth of the company.

In her new role, effective immediately, Mathana will head the agency operations and ensure that all teams are aligned to the singular vision of the agency. In her capacity as the new COO, her key responsibilities will also include overseeing the New Venture Strategy and Company Administration.

Speaking on her elevation, Ashish Patkar, Founder and CEO, Monk Media Network said, “We have always believed in elevating homegrown talent. Tanya has been a key factor in our success over the past few years. Under her, our client strategy offering was immensely strengthened. I look forward to partnering with her and all of our key stakeholders in ensuring a far more cohesive service offering for our clients.”

Speaking on her new role, Tanya Mathana, COO, Monk Media Network commented, “It gives me immense pleasure to embark on this new journey at Monk Media Network. Together, with Ashish and the entire team, I am sure we will continue delivering long term strategies creating value propositions.”

Skilled in Brand Planning & Communication, Digital Strategy, Market Research, Quantitative and Qualitative Research, Digital Marketing, and Data and insight mining Mathana has worked with DDB Mudra, Contract Advertising, Mirum and Everest Brand Solutions prior to joining Monk Media Network.

