Strategised and executed by Zero Gravity Communications, Vadilal Instagram Campaign Case Study explores how #SlurpUnder45 helped the brand strengthen presence on Instagram

In an attempt to build their social media presence across social media platforms, Vadilal Instagram Campaign Case Study shows how the brand ran a challenge in February 2019. #SlurpUnder45 was a part of their annual efforts under #FreezeTheMoment as an attempt to keep the momentum going in the off-season.

Category Introduction

In India, the ice cream industry is mostly regional and there is a multitude of brands focusing on only one or two districts or in some case only one state. There are very few national brands and the major reason behind the slow growth of the smaller players in the high perishability of ice cream products. There isn’t a key player that stands out in terms of market share. This makes it a very competitive market and due to the perishable nature of the product, capturing new markets is a huge challenge.

Brand Introduction

The journey of Vadilal began with a Vadilal Soda Fountain outlet in 1926 Ahmedabad. Over time, the brand evolved, experimenting with new flavours and varieties. Today, the brand offers over 150 flavours across 250 packs and forms. Vadilal Icecreams is present in North, West, East India and Tamil Nadu. On social media, Vadilal has a presence on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Summary

Freeze The Moment is an annual digital contest by Vadilal Icecreams. This contest is executed during the winter months to push the sluggish time period.

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were used to run and promote the campaign. The challenge was run under #FreezeTheMoment campaign with #SlurpUnder45 being the challenge specific hashtag. It was executed before the onset of the summer season in February 2019.

Objective

To drive online engagement and sales in the off-season with a campaign that has the potential to go viral, garner maximum brand engagement, create good brand awareness and is fun, challenging and intriguing.

Brief

To focus on driving digital engagement and interaction having a direct connection with ice creams. It should be a pan-India campaign and not restricted to one region.

Creative Idea

To hit the right chord with quirky, colourful and engaging creatives that would challenge and motivate people to participate. The participants had to create videos of them relishing Vadilal ice cream, finishing in under 45 seconds, as well as passing on the challenge to their friends and family.

Challenges

The campaign had to be executed in the off-season and people had to be encouraged to buy Vadilal ice cream to create content with. Ensuring that people would be able to acquire the ice cream and find the motivation to partake in the challenge were the biggest challenges for the team.

Execution

Under the #SlurpUnder45 challenge, Vadilal shared multiple creatives, nudging consumers to record themselves while finishing a Vadilal ice cream scoop under 45 seconds. Further, participants had to share the video and nominate their friends for the challenge. The reward for the challenge were the vouchers they could win to get 6 months of free ice cream.

Results

Over 210 entries were recorded from all over India.

The campaign helped the brand see a 35% growth in followers on Instagram

12% increase in post engagement on Facebook

The campaign video was able to garner over half a million video views across platforms

With 2.7M impressions, the campaign reached 1.6M people with a total post engagement of 1.2M

Comments