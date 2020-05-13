Vocal for Local: Brand creatives edition

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, businesses fill up social media space with Vocal for Local brand creatives.

Last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He spoke about the strengths of the nation when it comes to stepping up in times of distress. Among the many topics highlighted in his over-half-an-hour long speech, there was a focus on how citizens should support local companies and produce. Building their own narrative around this his call to go Vocal for Local, several businesses put up brand creatives on social media handles today.

Among the brands that participated in the #VocalForLocal trend, a strong sense of pride could be felt. Elements like gears of progress and product images found prominence in the creatives. Most brands seemed to have harnessed the power of fonts in their creatives, mixing English and Hindi in their communication. Use of graphics and cartoons could also be seen.

Parle Products

Balaji Wafers

Yulu Bikes

EarnKaro

Chingles

Chai Kaapi

Metro Shoes India

Dabur Honey

Velvex Motor India

Mealful Wraps

Campus Shows

Campus Shoes Vocal for Local

Pooja Plastics

Futura Sinks

Sinks Local Be Vocal #futurasink #vocalforlocal

Endura Mass

SpiceXpress Global

Skore India

Mother Dairy

