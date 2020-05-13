Vogo appoints Leo Burnett Orchard as its creative agency

Vogo has appointed Leo Burnett Orchard as its creative partner. Apart from developing a strategic narrative for the brand, the agency will also help Vogo build a brand connect with its potential customers and communicate the brand message of easing the burden of a daily commute.

As cities re-open post-the lockdown and consumer’s anxiety are heightened as they identify means of transport that are safe and reliable, personal mobility will also be at an all-time high amongst daily commuters. Keeping this in mind, Vogo intends to undertake aggressive marketing efforts including digital and other innovative media options as well as key strategic partnerships to target the Indian commuters and offer a compelling value proposition.

Commenting on the development, Anand Ayyadurai, Chief Executive Officer, Vogo said, “At Vogo, we truly believe that this is the inflection point for personal mobility solutions like ours and are building new products to ensure safe, reliable commute for all consumers – be it office commute, leisure or errands. In a post lockdown world, brand trust and salience are both key competitive advantages. Given the unique and heightened relevance of our service in these times, we looked for a partner that understands how to build new markets. In Leo Burnett Orchard, we found just that and are excited to work with them in the long term on seizing the opportunity in personal mobility. Their deep experience in building some of the most beloved brands in India is a key advantage as we set off to build India’s best and most reliable personal mobility brand.”

Speaking about the association, Dheeraj Sinha, Managing Director – India & Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett South Asia said “At Leo Burnett, we are always excited about opportunities where we have to build new markets and change behavior. The Vogo proposition is extremely exciting and very timely. We are looking at a sharp rise in areas of personal transport in the post-COVID world, and propositions such as that of Vogo sit right there. This is also an exciting win as the entire process, right from the inquiry to the pitch to the closure has happened virtually. We look forward to bringing our strategic thinking, technology-led creative approach, and our understating of platforms to help Vogo succeed.”

With a sheer focus, Leo Burnett will develop the long-term brand strategy, brand identity, the relaunch campaign among others for Vogo. The account was secured through a virtual pitch and will be handled by Leo Burnett’s Bangalore office.

