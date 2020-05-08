WFHDiaries Heather Gupta revisits school days and fights urge to eat more

Amidst a packed schedule, Heather Gupta juggles between her roles that of an HR Head, a mother and a wife while at home 24*7, reveals her WFH Diaries.

The work from home days has been keeping Heather Gupta, Group HR Director, MullenLowe Lintas Group busier than usual. While also accepting it as the ‘new normal’ the HR professional takes us through her daily routine during the lockdown and how she manages to switch between different roles with ease in the latest episode of our WFH Diaries.

Gupta’s day begins as early as about 8.30 am, a whole hour late than usual which was bliss but has now become her usual wake up time. She dwells further, “Kids have an innumerable number of zoom calls, schooling in the morning, different codes for this and that but they seem to have figured them all out”.

While keeping a check on her children amidst work calls, Gupta shares that she has almost forgotten everything about school and every time there is fractions problem, she heads to Google it down. “Then I look at their ICT homework (Information Communication Technology) which I never knew about. So Google some more and try not to look very stupid in front of them”, she laughs.

Later she starts making a list of things she intends to do during the day and gets on some couple fo work calls to the office. She adds, “I have a team meeting where I try and make sure that all are happy and excited in a positive space- which sometimes works and sometimes it doesn’t”.

During lunchtime she highlights fighting un urge to eat all of the time because of sitting in the house and what else to do. Post which she gets ready for an online yoga class which is really where she is glad she gets to see a lot of familiar faces. “We do our yoga to the chorus of n number of crows in Bombay”.

After making another round of calls, Gupta accompanies her kids on the terrace in some play and exercise. She shares, “We have a small terrace upstairs but it is at least somewhere the kids can run around. So I try and get their 7 and 9-year-old crazy boy energy out”.

Watch the video to know how Gupta is struggling with her sleep schedule while binge-watching Netflix and controlling the hunger pangs amidst the lockdown.

