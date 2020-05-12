WFHDiaries Chit chat with colleagues makes me believe I am in office: Prasad Shejale

Prasad Shejale, for whom taking a walk on the terrace while admiring nature’s beauty is the best part of the quarantined life, shares what forms his day in this episode of #WFHDiaries.

The Founder & CEO at Logicserve Digital, Prasad Shejale never expected that it would be such a long period of staying home. WFH Diaries featuring the industry expert dwells into his daily routine while practicing social distancing and how he manages to fight an urge to meet friends, relatives, and colleagues.

“Slowly, you get used to it”, he says while narrating his lockdown tale. Shejale ventures out once in five days to buy necessary items and groceries and taking necessary precautions after returning home. Meanwhile, his favorite past time is walking on the terrace and observing nature. It is something which is keeping him fresh and healthy.

He informs that his wife is also working from home and his two daughters are continuing with their college courses online. “This house as of now has two organizations and two colleges happening,” he shares.

Like many others, Shejale too followed a fitness regime in the pre-COVID-19 period and was a gym enthusiast working out in the morning. However, he shares that now the routine has completely gone for a toss.

“When everyone is working from home with no physical interaction, communication is very critical especially during these times”, he highlights. Every day in the morning from 10.15 to 10.30, Shejale goes live talking about health issues, some probable announcements, and most importantly some life lessons.

He also makes it a point to block sometime off his calendar to have a general chit chat with his colleagues.

“It really gives me that feeling of being in the office. Evenings and nights are about video calls with relatives and friends”, he adds.

