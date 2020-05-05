WFHDiaries: Hareesh Tibrewala in the company of books, family, and poems

WFH Diaries featuring Hareesh Tibrewala unravels his lockdown routine as it rekindles his hobbies and interests.

The new normal has brought with itself a living pattern to which a few are still getting accustomed while the others have adapted quickly. WFH Diaries today seeks to explore the industry leaders’ management skills while at home. The latest episode digs deeper into Hareesh Tibrewala ‘s, (Joint CEO- Mirum India) routine while practicing self-isolation.

Tibrewala shares that just a year back he was talking to his wife about the commute time to office – one hour going and one hour back. “My physical presence in the office doesn’t really make a difference. So, maybe it’s a good idea for us to shift to Goa for a couple of months and rent an apartment with a sea view,” he highlighted.

His visualization at the time was – wake up in the morning, go for a walk, swim, do exercises, and switch on the laptop when the office hours start. Take a lunch break. Have meals with your family every day with home-cooked food. And then wrap up work at 7 PM, go for a movie or on a restaurant hunt.

The idea is basically to save that entire commute time and invest it either into work or at home. “Because in my kind of business my physical presence in the office makes no difference to the delivery of work we do for clients. Now this lockdown has somehow created that kind of a situation for me.

Of course, I am not able to step out. But I am able to supplement that by doing a lot of exercise at home, doing yoga, spending time with parents and family. Almost every evening we sit together post-dinner and indulge in watching movies together or do a Karaoke”.

At the same time, Tibrewala is also getting time for his hobbies and interests. He is very fond of reading books and also has a deep fascination with Hindi poetry.

He noted, “So this work from home is not impeding the actual work that I am supposed to deliver for my company. At the same time, it has given me a lot of time to invest in self and family. We are going through very challenging times and it is very important for everyone to keep the right perspective”.

Watch the video below to know more about his thoughts on the crisis and how he is keeping up with it:

