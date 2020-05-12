ZEE5 India bolsters announces key senior-level appointments

The new hires along with the current ZEE5 India team will be responsible for paving the next phase of the platform’s advertising business growth.

With a vision to augment its growth trajectory in the Ad: Tech space, ZEE5 has attempted to further strengthen its team by onboarding three industry veterans led by Anita Nayyar, EX-CEO of Havas Media Group, India & South East Asia, Jayesh Easwaramony, a seasoned Entrepreneur and an expert in the tech and media world known for his ability to scale businesses and Dhruvadeep Roy, who formerly was the Head of Digital platforms at DAZN.

These new hires along with the current ZEE5 team will be spearheading and be responsible for paving the next phase of ZEE5’s advertising business growth.

Anita Nayyar, in her new role as Head of Customer Strategy and Relationships, will help build the Agency-Partner eco-system for ZEE5 India Business.

While Jayesh Easwaramony joins ZEE5 as a Consultant for Ad: Tech to drive all advertising, user data, and audience related initiatives, right from strategy to implementation with vendors and product teams. He has been an integral part of the team that has been instrumental in building the Ad: Tech Capabilities of ZEE5 India.

Lastly, Dhruvadeep Roy, who joins ZEE5 India Product Team as Director Product – AdTech, will be responsible for leading all the product initiatives within AdTech and help ZEE5 move towards building a Self-Serve platform. He brings with him an array of experience spanning over 16 years.

Commenting on the new appointments, Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said, “I am ecstatic to share that ZEE5 has already taken a step towards flagging-off its next phase of growth by welcoming three acclaimed leaders of the industry to lead the advertising tech business. I welcome Anita, Jayesh, and Dhruvadeep to the ZEE5 team and I am confident that their experience will further enable ZEE5 to achieve even greater heights. This current strengthening of our leadership team in line with a clear focus to build a robust digital advertising eco-system like no other.”

Anita and Jayesh will work closely with the recently hired, Rajeev Dhal, Chief Revenue Officer for the company.

