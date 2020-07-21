Bacardi ropes in BBDO India to handle Dewar’s

Dewar’s will be handled by BBDO India in Delhi who will lead the strategy and creative mandate for the Bacardi brand.

Bacardi Global Brands has partnered with BBDO India for one of its key portfolio brands – Dewar’s. The account will be handled by BBDO India in Delhi who will lead the strategy and creative mandate for the brand.

“We are thrilled about the journey BBDO India and Dewar’s are about to embark on. BBDO India has an astute ability to capture the heart of the consumer and with this partnership we’re looking forward to propelling the brand to new heights”, said Zeenah Vilcassim, Global Brand Director, Dewar’s.

Commenting on the partnership, Nikhil Mahajan, Chief Growth Officer, BBDO India, and GM – Delhi said, “We are delighted with the opportunity of creating some magical work on Dewar’s. The vision the team has for the brand in India got us really excited with the possibilities that we can explore for Dewar’s. It’s a challenging category from a communications perspective and I feel that in this challenge lies real excitement.”

Bacardi has a very diverse portfolio in India that includes iconic brands such as Grey Goose, Bombay Sapphire, Dewar’s, Bacardi, Breezer, Martini, and more.

