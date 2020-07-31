Bombay Shaving Company celebrates #SurakshaBandhan

Bombay Shaving Company leveraged creators, influencers, engaging content, AR filter and more to increase the reach of #SurakshaBandhan.

For a brand dealing with men’s grooming products, Rakshabandhan 2020 is bound to be an opportunity worth leveraging to the hilt. With #SurakshaBandhan, Bombay Shaving Company did precisely that. In a phased manner, they created content to drive engagement, put forth discounts and increase the reach of the communication with the help of creators and influencers.

It begins!

About halfway through July, Bombay Shaving Company kickstarted the #SurakshaBandhan campaign with a simple thought of how this year, siblings deserve extra protection and love. And, they are around to help.

Announcing offers

Through the last three weeks of July this year, the brand tried to highlight as much as they could about the discounts they were willing to offer to prospective consumers.

Driving engagement

They encouraged people to share their pictures and sibling stories using the campaign hashtags. The communication was not restricted to brother-sister relations but was extended to all siblings in an inclusive manner.

Then came creators and influencers

The brand collaborated with several content creators such as Dolly Singh, Vishnu Kaushal, Diksha Vora, Salonayyy, Ashima, Ankit Srivastava, Kritika Khurana, Siddharth Kerkar, Aakriti Rana and more. They created content themed around festivities and shared special discount codes that their followers could use to buy products, thus helping the brand with conversions.

Topping it off with an AR filter

To complete the Instagram experience, the brand created an AR filter which the users could try to get 15% discount on gifting options.

Almost all the communication put forth in regards to #SurakshaBandhan came with a CTA of discounts, making it a big campaign for Bombay Shaving Company to cash in monies with the help of content and creators. In times of COVID-19, it makes for a key case study to understand the importance of influencers and Instagram as a platform in managing efforts towards driving conversions.

