Bombay Shaving Company celebrates #SurakshaBandhan

For a brand dealing with men’s grooming products, Rakshabandhan 2020 is bound to be an opportunity worth leveraging to the hilt. With #SurakshaBandhan, Bombay Shaving Company did precisely that. In a phased manner, they created content to drive engagement, put forth discounts and increase the reach of the communication with the help of creators and influencers.

It begins!

About halfway through July, Bombay Shaving Company kickstarted the #SurakshaBandhan campaign with a simple thought of how this year, siblings deserve extra protection and love. And, they are around to help.

Announcing offers

Through the last three weeks of July this year, the brand tried to highlight as much as they could about the discounts they were willing to offer to prospective consumers.

Driving engagement

They encouraged people to share their pictures and sibling stories using the campaign hashtags. The communication was not restricted to brother-sister relations but was extended to all siblings in an inclusive manner.

Share with us that one tale that perfectly describes your protective bond with your sibling. You never know, you might win a Rakhi Gift for them😍 #contestalert #RishtaSurakshaKa . . Rules to participate: 1. Comment your answer & tag your sibling 2. Share this post on your story with #RishtaSurakshaKa and mention us 3. Make sure your profile is 'Public' so that we can see your entry 4. This contest ends on Friday 4 PM 5. We'll contact you via DM/Messenger 6. The winner is supposed to revert with required details within 24 hours . . . #bombayshavingcompany #rishtasurakshaka #surakshabandhan #rakshabandhan #rakhispecial #siblings #siblingstories #justsiblingthings #sibling #tagyoursibling #mondaymood #forevermood #sisters #brothers #rakhigifts #onlineshopping #giftsforbhai #giftforsiblings #troublemaker #family #love #quarantinerakhi2020

Then came creators and influencers

The brand collaborated with several content creators such as Dolly Singh, Vishnu Kaushal, Diksha Vora, Salonayyy, Ashima, Ankit Srivastava, Kritika Khurana, Siddharth Kerkar, Aakriti Rana and more. They created content themed around festivities and shared special discount codes that their followers could use to buy products, thus helping the brand with conversions.

#Repost @socialjacket • • • • • • I admit that she is a Drama queen and we argue a lot (can't help it! ) but I got really surprised when I received such a thoughtful gift from my sister @arooshigirdhar i.e. this personalized grooming kit from @bombayshavingcompany. She has made me realize that our bond is way more special than just fighting over silly things. I totally loved the kit and I am sure that your brother would also love it. So, to all the sisters who want to break the norms this Raksha bandhan, Here’s a personalized grooming kit by the Bombay shaving company which has everything your brother would require. This Rakhshabandhan themed kit also comes with a rakhi, roli-teeka, mask and a hand sanitizer to keep him safe. It is also available on Amazon. Bombay shaving company has totally got you covered! Happy Surakshabandan! #RishtaSurakshaKa #SurakshaBandhan

*We see you girls, we see you! 😉* But Hey, Thank You @pavailgulati and we wish you have an amazing SuRaksha Bandhan this year💜 #Repost @pavailgulati • • • • • • The festival of Rakhi is almost here and my sister just surprised me with a gift. It’s a personalised Rakhi grooming kit from @bombayshavingcompany with a cute picture of her and me on the kit. Also got cool freebies with it. I love the idea and appreciate the gesture. She is my go to person for everything #RishtaSuRakshaKa. And here is a gift for everyone! I have a discount offer for 25% off that you can get for all the products. Use my code PAVAIL25 to grab the offer. Hurry and gift your brother one of these amazing kits on Raksha Bandhan. Talent association @m5entertainment

Rakhi is around the corner and I love celebrating my bond with my brother. So this rakhi I thought of gifting him something special that can protect his skin like he protects me. Here’s a personalised grooming kit by the Bombay shaving company which has everything a man would require, it has a charcoal scrub, a face wash, a peel off mask and we also get a hand sanitizer and a face mask to keep him safe! Guess what, they even send a rakhi and roli- teeka with the kit. I can’t wait for my brother to come home to see his wonderful gift! So now if you girls are wanting a perfect gift this rakhi then look no further the Bombay shaving company has you covered! Use my code DIKSHA25 to get a flat 25% off on their entire range. Get them now. Happy Rakshabandan guys! #RishtaSurakshaKa #SurakshaBandhan #dikshavohra #rakshabandhan #rakhi2020 #festivalfashion #festiveseason #contentcreator @bombayshavingcompany

My sister and I share a very close bond and we've always loved and supported each other.❤️While Raksha Bandhan might be about the brother protecting the sister , she has been there for me just as much. She's gifted me these beautifully personalised kits from the @bombayshavingcompany to celebrate our #SurakshaBandhan . The sleeve has one of our happiest pictures together! My favourite kit has to be the 6 part shaving system which has this gorgeous old fashioned razor. The Charcoal Face Kit is also ideal to pamper yourself with some skincare! Do check out their whole range of excellent products and use my code " SIDDHARTH25 " for a 25% discount on your purchase! Also available on Amazon 💙💙💙 #BombayShavingCompany #MensGrooming #grooming #RakshaBandhan #RishtaSurakshaKa

Topping it off with an AR filter

To complete the Instagram experience, the brand created an AR filter which the users could try to get 15% discount on gifting options.

Almost all the communication put forth in regards to #SurakshaBandhan came with a CTA of discounts, making it a big campaign for Bombay Shaving Company to cash in monies with the help of content and creators. In times of COVID-19, it makes for a key case study to understand the importance of influencers and Instagram as a platform in managing efforts towards driving conversions.


