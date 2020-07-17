Case Study: How Orientbell Tiles leveraged AI to achieve 10% improvement in VTR

With AI-based insights, Orientbell Tiles campaign created for Women’s Day helped them achieve a 50% improvement in CTR in its focus market of Bihar.

Using an AI-based ad-tech solution and Google Analytics, Orientbell Tiles campaign was able to create an audience persona that helped them optimise the creative and media approach as well as the output for their Women’s Day campaign. With the #QueenOfChoices campaign, they created a digital strategy that addresses the lack of reach and interaction is its focus market of Bihar (based on past campaign data analysis) and to increase pan-India brand awareness. The agencies that worked on the campaign include FoxyMoron (digital), The Rabbit Hole (video production) and Pollen (talent partner).

Brand: Orientbell Tiles

Agency: FoxyMoron

Category Introduction

Tiles today have become an integral part of home improvement. It makes a huge difference in the way your interiors and outdoors look and feel. The Indian tile industry continues to grow at a healthy 15% per annum. Indian ceramic industry, which has the potential to be the largest producer in the world, is looking to double its turnover by 2021, according to industry experts.

Brand Introduction

Orient Bell Limited was established in 1977, with its base in New Delhi. The company has a chain of signature showrooms pan India. The product is used for both commercial and residential properties across the country.

Problem Statement

Bihar is a major focus market of Orientbell Tiles however its past campaign performance results for Bihar when compared with pan-India, have been average irrespective of whether the same was topical or generic. Therefore, the objective was to deliver a campaign that would help increase brand awareness in the focus market.

To create a topical campaign targeting the 37% Orientbell Tile women shoppers and encourage more women to visit their stores. Through a campaign which projected women as being the ultimate decision-makers for their house.

Execution Strategy

Optimising AI by including the persona of the resonating audience as a character in the campaign:

Orientbell Tiles integrated it’s Google Analytics traffic data with an AI-based ad-tech solution, a few months prior to the Women’s Day campaign as an additional measure to analyse the consumer data of Orientbell Tiles better. This ad-tech solution creates a persona of the target audience that resonates most with the product, in question, based on the analysis of the traffic data reports of Google Analytics.

When this analysis was completed, the resonating audience persona derived by the AI-based ad-tech solution, for Orientbell Tiles was that of a Bihari; Female; Decision-Maker; Housewife/ Self-Employed.

Based on these persona results, (derived a few months prior to the campaign), a character of a Bihari woman was included specifically in the video campaign to resonate with the Bihar target group, a focus market of Orientbell Tiles.

Strategic Media Planning

For the campaign, the platforms used and audience targeted was based on data provided the AI-based ad-tech solution. An A/B testing method was also used to measure the success of the campaign in its focus market, Bihar, specifically as compared to other pan-India territories, which was also being separately measured.

An engaging witty Influencer campaign video

The brand, via the influencer, creator and talent management agency, Pollen featured Sukriti, an influencer known for her humorous sketches, as the protagonist. In the campaign’s video directed by the video solutions agency, The Rabbit Hole, the influencer portrayed the personalities of Indian women from different parts of the country while purchasing tiles from an Orientbell Tiles store.

The campaign was titled #QueenOfChoices, celebrating the role women play as decision-makers whether it comes to choosing tiles as well as make other decisions that transform a house into a home.

Results

The result of Orientbell’s Women’s Day campaign showed that Bihar displayed a 10% improvement in VTR & a 50% improvement in CTR in comparison to other pan-India locations. The strategy of integrating the persona recommended by the AI-based ad-tech solution as a character in the video of the campaign. Factored in, with choice of influencer, witty storytelling and a strategic media plan, contributed to the success of this campaign.

Talking about the campaign, Alok Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Orientbell Tiles said, “We wanted to encourage more women to participate in choosing the tiles for their home. They are some of the most demanding customers to please. And every time they walk-in we learn a lot, making our tiles better.”

