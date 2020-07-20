Case Study: How OYO reached 8 M+ with global Women’s Day campaign

Highlighting women icons who have made their mark and the women today who are #MakingHerMark, OYO ran a global women’s day campaign.

For International Women’s Day 2020, OYO ran a campaign on their YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter pages as well as the OYO app. The idea was to celebrate women and their achievements, especially those who are making their mark in the inherently male-dominated industries and shattering stereotypes.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian tourism and hospitality industry was one of the key drivers of growth among the services sector in India. The hospitality industry is one of the worst affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak, however, with the right preparedness and planning to safely welcome guests in the post-COVID-19 world, the industry stands a chance to revive domestic or local tourism in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Opening its doors in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes, a young hotel startup, today is the world’s leading chain of hotels and homes. OYO today operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries, including the U.S., Europe, U.K., India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan.

The concept of the campaign was to celebrate women who have already ‘made their mark’ and gotten themselves in the history books. At the same time, highlight stories of small, meaningful accomplishments that an everyday woman achieves. The aim was to show that no matter how big or small it may be, she’s doing her bit and #MakingHerMark in the world.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, OYO wanted to reach its women audience across all touchpoints, create relatable content for women across all walks of life globally and celebrate women and pay tribute to real as well as legendary women across the world.

Create a unique Women’s Day campaign that stands out from the clutter and makes a global impact and effectively pay tribute to women, both within and outside the organisation.

#MakingHerMark – OYO’s Global International Women’s Day campaign that pays tribute and celebrates real and legendary women across the world, women within the brand’s partner network and organization.

Every year, hundreds of brands engage consumers on Women’s Day. OYO wanted to break the clutter by curating a unique campaign that is relatable to its audience and can truly be considered a global campaign.

#MakingHerMark celebrated women from all walks of life, right from renowned global leaders, OYO’s very own inspiring employees to women asset owners who are making their mark in an inherently male-dominated industry as well as women travellers who are shattering stereotypes while exploring the world.

The teams used Instagram’s location link, thereby pointing out consumers towards landmarks named after women achievers, like The Marie Curie Museum in Warsaw, Poland and The Mother Teresa Orphanage in Kolkata to name a few.

Furthermore, OYO showcased women’s travel trends through quirky creatives across its social platforms including Instagram and Facebook.

OYO also rolled out a 1-minute film revolving around the concept that girls can live it up, highlighting how age-old norms around gender roles don’t apply anymore. The film went live across YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

The campaign went live across platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter as well as the OYO App, thereby achieving a reach of 8 million+ with a total engagement of 1.8m+ globally.

The Women’s Day film garnered 1million+ views on YouTube and 500k on Instagram and Facebook.

OYO increased engagement on their social handles through several initiatives, making the content highly relatable for all their followers

The campaign garnered a stream of positive conversations around OYO’s women asset owner testimonials, inspiring women entrepreneurship in predominantly male-driven hospitality industry.

Mayur Hola, Head of Global Brand, OYO Hotels & Homes said, “We ran multiple campaigns featuring real and legendary women across the world, women within our partner network and our own organisation. Women who have made a difference or are making one every single day as they go about their professional and personal lives. Additionally, we decided to call out and educate people who were being abusive or distasteful towards women with their comments on our social posts. This is an important and long term initiative for us.”

“It was especially encouraging to see the positive conversations around the women asset owner testimonials, which we are confident will inspire a whole new generation of women to enter a predominantly male-driven industry,” he added.

