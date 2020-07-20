Chimp&z Inc bags digital mandate for Tata Sky Binge

Tata Sky Binge assigned its creative and digital mandate to Chimp&z Inc. The account was awarded following a multiple agency pitch.

Weaving in all the distinctive features of Tata Sky Binge, Chimp&z Inc proposed to create a separate entity for Tata Sky Binge on the digital platforms. Keeping it independent from its parent brand Tata Sky, the agency curated a launch plan to take Tata Sky Binge Live on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter by creating a social media-specific brand persona and line of communication.

The agency has been further mandated to handle the brand’s content marketing, ORM, influencer outreach programs as well as media planning and buying to ascertain its digital and social media presence.

Commenting about the development, Anurag Kumar, Chief Communications Officer, Tata Sky, said, “Chimp&z Inc has been handling the social media portfolio of Tata Sky for 4 years now and their ideas and overall clarity about brand positioning has been impressive. Their lateral approach towards brand building for Tata Sky Binge and the concept presented thus convinced us of the partnership. With this shared vision and enthusiasm, we aim to up the game and heighten engagement for Tata Sky Binge.”

Commenting about the digital launch of Tata Sky Binge, Founders of Chimp&z Inc, Lavinn Rajpal, and Angad Singh Manchanda, said, “The universe of entertainment is ever-evolving. A new category of service making its way is the aggregators of multiple OTT players with the aim of being the sole intermediary platform. Tata Sky is a household name in India. We are lucky to have Tata Sky on board and now we can expand to create a 360-degree communication for the digital ecosystem of the brand with Tata Sky Binge. Establishing it as a separate entity from its parent brand on social media platforms was a well-researched strategic move. The content created for Binge will be more young, cool, smart, and witty.”

