COVID-19: A tour of lockdown campaigns from the Asian region

International travel may be restricted, but you don’t need a flight, this screen will give you a tour of pandemic & lockdown campaigns from the Asian region.

These pandemic & lockdown campaigns from the Asian region feature intriguing narratives, and vivid visuals, from countries such as Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and more.

Few of the campaigns do not fail to maintain an engaging sketch, and spur the emotions they aim to trigger, despite being filmed at isolated locations such as a house or having used a single angle for a scene.

For instance, ‘Conscience’ created by Leo Burnett Bangkok for the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, raises awareness about the problem with drinking during a pandemic and turning oblivious to surroundings and hygiene. The video uses a mirror image to show a person with and without conscience.

Another noteworthy example of a shot at home campaign is #RayaStyleLain by Vivo Malaysia. Since the festive season of Raya this year was tagged with social distancing measures in place, Vivo’s campaign turned the prep-up or the festival into a virtual affair.

The cast featured local talents instead of celebrities, and the whole process from pre-production till post was conducted through remote collaborations and video calls. Equipment and instruction kits were sent via delivery services.

The short-film adapts the dominant theme of video calls and depicts an adorable granny saving the day with her instructions. The dramatic nuances and the pre-celebration hassles give the campaign an enjoyable vibe, which is also topped with subtle integrations.

#StandByRoadsideStoreSide, created by Digitas Thailand for Krungthai Bank, portrays how a campaign initiated on social media aided local eatery businesses.

KFC Malaysia used iconic songs expressing the void to announce their re-opening, they took it up a notch by also creating a playlist of those songs.

#StayHome, created by Imaginary Friends for ProBalance, a manufacturer of pet food, treats & supplements, inverts the relationship of a dog and a hooman. The #StayHome series also features more videos such as dogs on a video call.

Pride@Tech released a campaign to summon a Pride March from home. Wash by United Nations Malaysia shows what we need to rinse away along with the virus.

Cathay Pacific thinks inside the box to depict how nations are locked down, but imagination is not.

Let the tour begin.

Till We Fly Again – Cathay Pacific

#RayaStyleLain – Vivo Malaysia

#StandByRoadSideStoreSide – Krungthai Bank

Conscience – Thai Health Promotion Foundation

KFC You Soon – KFC Malaysia

Stay – ProBalance

Tuluy-Tuloy Ang Biyahe (The Journey Goes On) – Caltex Philippines

Pride March From Home – Pride@Tech

#RECREATE #PRIDE2020 We've got exciting Pride news for you! We’re turning our Pride 2020 into a virtual pride march for COVID relief! For the benefit of affected LGBTQ+ communities. Please save the date: June 27, 3PM. Let's all march together at www.marchforpride.com! 🏳️‍🌈#Recreate #Pride2020 #PrideMarchFromHome Posted by Prideattech on Friday, June 19, 2020

Wash – United Nations Malaysia

If we have missed out on any of your favorite lockdown campaigns from the Asian region, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

Comments