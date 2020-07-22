Enormous Brands bags the creative mandate for Bharti Axa – Pradhan Mantri FasalBima Yojana

As per the mandate, Enormous Brands will handle the creative duties for Bharti Axa – Pradhan Mantri FasalBima Yojana in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Independent creative agency Enormous Brands has bagged the creative duties for Bharti Axa’s Pradhan Mantri FasalBima Yojana in a multi-agency pitch. The mandate will be handled out of the company’s Delhi office.

This sowing season Bharti Axa will act as an insurer to farmers in states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. As part of the mandate, the agency will be handling the creative work for both the states.

Commenting on the scheme, Alok Shukla, Senior Vice President & Head, Agriculture and Rural Business & Legal Claims Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Ltd. said, “Crop Insurance portal will speed up service delivery and will also enable the digitization of notification of areas, crops, schemes for enabling information access to multiple stakeholders thereby facilitating ease of access to the farmers in availing crop insurance services.”

Commenting on the creative duties Geetanjali Kothari, Vice President and Head – Marketing, Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Ltd. said, “We are happy to partner with Enormous Brands for PMFBY. The agriculture sector has faced a difficult time due to climate change and the ongoing pandemic. We recognize the need to empathize with the sector more than ever before as we take the message on ground urging them to secure their crops. Enormous Brands understands this and we, in partnership with Ashish and team, are working towards designing a communication strategy that will help build trust along with instilling the need for the product.”

Commenting on the mandate, Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner Enormous, said, “We are very proud and honoured to be working on the government initiative of Pradhan Mantri FasalBima Yojana with Bharti Axa. As we know agriculture is the largest employer in the country, during these unprecedented times our motive will be to create and strategic and creative framework for this product. I look forward to beginning this journey of innovative work for Bharti Axa Pradhan Mantri FasalBima Yojana.”

