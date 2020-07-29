Facebook Messenger introduces new privacy settings

Facebook Messenger has launched more layers of privacy with the new features introduced to give users more control.

Facebook Messenger’s new features offer an added layer of security for accessing Messenger, and shares details on more features they are working on to improve privacy.

App Lock

App Lock helps prevent other people from accessing private messages. If a friend or a family member needs to borrow your phone, they won’t be able to access your chats, if they happen to snoop around.

The feature uses your device’s privacy settings like fingerprint or face authentication to unlock the Messenger app. The feature is available today on iPhone and iPad and will come to Android in the next few months.

It can be found in the new Privacy settings section. Facebook claims the “touch or face ID is not transmitted to or stored by Facebook”.

Privacy Settings

Facebook is turning the Privacy Settings tab into a centralized section where all the already available features and new additions would be placed in, to streamline all settings for users to tailor their experiences on Messenger in accordance with the level of privacy wanted.

Features such as the audience for your Stories, muted Stories, blocked people, and more can be found here.

New Controls

The platform is also working on new controls so users can decide who can message or call them directly, who goes to the requests folder, and who can’t message or call at all. This will be similar to the message controls on Instagram, and they will share more details when they start testing these controls.

Facebook is also exploring more ways to protect users’ privacy and safety when someone they don’t know sends you a message. They will be testing a feature similar to what exists on Instagram and WhatsApp that blurs images in the message requests folder. This way, users have the choice to view an image from someone they may not know before replying to the message or blocking or reporting the account.

