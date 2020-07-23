Workplace from Facebook is to get Dark mode, new Chat iOS app and performance improvements for the web experience.

With lockdown being underway in different parts of the world in varying capacities, online tools to help with easy co-ordination of remote work are gaining more prominence than ever before. Such a scenario makes it inevitable for new innovations to be worked around and executed. Workplace by Facebook, too, is upgrading with new interface features.

Dark mode

Irrespective of whether people are using Workplace on desktop or the Chat iOS app, they will now have access to the Dark mode. The intent behind this update is to help minimise screen glare and eye strain in low light conditions. It is a key update as work from home often requires people to be connected online for extended hours in non-professional settings.

Faster navigation

Facebook is also putting in the efforts to ensure that Workplace on Desktop is much faster to navigate. They will also add ways to better the post creation process and improve the focus of conversations on the platform. This might help employees who are struggling due to bad internet connectivity while working from home.

Workplace Chat iOS app

In an attempt to make Workplace more accessible and user-friendly, Facebook is making the Workplace Chat iOS app easier to use, significantly faster and much smaller compared to the current app.

While the mobile/app updates have been rolled out, the upgraded desktop experiences will be made available for users by the end of September.

Comments