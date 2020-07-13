Global Domestic Violence Campaigns created to restrain it

It’s not just social media usage that is at an all-time high, domestic violence during the lockdown is too, and these campaigns describe its brutality.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to stay in our homes, where we would be safe from the virus, but for several, this meant they would not be safe from their assailant.

Domestic violence, a persistent issue grew at an alarming rate during the lockdown. In 2020, between March 25 and May 31, 1,477 complaints of domestic violence were made by women, reports The Hindu.

This is the highest spike observed between March & May in the last 10 years. Although about 86% of victims of domestic violence never sought help, and 77% of the victims did not even mention the incident(s) to anyone.

Among the ones who did, 90% of victims reached out to their immediate family, and only 7% sought help from relevant authorities.

Not just in India, domestic violence is seeing a global surge, with the highest number of cases emerging and a peak in complaints.

The pandemic has also lead to a mental health crisis, which affects the assailant’s already abusive state of mind leading to more frustration & anger which tends to be taken out on the victims that are locked up with them.

Several around the world have hinted at living in a state of constant fear. With no contact with the outside world, reaching out and seeking help which is already at a low rate ahs become harder than ever.

Several campaigns by humanitarian organizations, NGOs & more, created in association with agencies intend to raise awareness and trigger a behavioural change amongst people for us to realize that we need to see more than what meets the eye, encourage victims to seek help, and be open and understanding towards the ones that do.

If we have missed out on any Domestic Violence Campaigns raising awareness, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

If you are a victim of abuse, it might be difficult but it is important for you to seek help. If you are a witness to abuse, it is necessary for you to report it.

Helplines for women in distress by National Commission for Women

Women Helpline (All India) for women in distress – 1091

Women Helpline Domestic Abuse – 181

Statewise Helpline Numbers

