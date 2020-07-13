Google to invest $10 Billion in India over the next 5-7 years

At #GoogleForIndia 2020, Sundar Pichai announced the Google for India Digitization Fund and the four key areas where the media giant intends to invest in the country.

Over the last several years, Google has been making inroads in India with tailored products and services, improving voice inputs and computing for Indian languages as well as supporting small businesses and crisis/disaster management efforts. As a step up to investments in India, Google for India Digitization Fund was announced by Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet at the #GoogleForIndia 2020 forum.

“Today, I’m excited to announce the Google for India Digitization Fund. Through this effort, we will invest ₹75,000 crores or approximately $10 billion, into India over the next 5-7 years. We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy,” he said.

Thank you for your time, PM @narendramodi – very optimistic about your vision for Digital India and excited to continue our work towards it. Later today we’ll share our next steps on that journey at #GoogleForIndia. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 13, 2020

The investments will focus on four areas important to India’s digitization:

First, enabling affordable access and information for every Indian in their own language, whether it’s Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other

Second, building new products and services that are deeply relevant to India’s unique needs

Third, empowering businesses as they continue or embark on their digital transformation

Fourth, leveraging technology and AI for social good, in areas like health, education, and agriculture

Further, he spoke about looking forward to working alongside Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government, as well as Indian businesses of all sizes to realize our shared vision for a Digital India.

“Our goal is to ensure India not only benefits from the next wave of innovation but leads it. Working together we can ensure that our best days are still ahead,” he concluded.

