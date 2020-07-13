Hyundai releases corporate brand anthem

Hyundai India released a corporate brand anthem ‘Haq Hai Humara’, as a tribute to the ‘Indomitable Spirit of India’, to bring together the people of India and salute their resolve to stand united and stay strong in this unprecedented adverse situation.

‘Haq Hai Humara’ features Hyundai Corporate Brand Ambassador Shah Rukh Khan and depicts gratitude to all frontline workers and the citizens of the country who have risen up to this challenge with their steadfast spirit and for their invaluable contribution in the fight against the COVID -19 pandemic.

The anthem in association with Universal Music Group & Brands (UMGB) has been composed and sung by music composer and singer Vishal Mishra and written by lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

Speaking at the release of the Anthem, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai has become an integral part of India over the last two decades, our success is intertwined with that of our valued customers who strongly believe in the Spirit of Hyundai. Through these challenging times, we have stood by the citizens of this great nation, and looking back, we must salute the standing strong spirit of India that is witnessed in the people’s fight to bring back Normalcy. Haq Hai Humara is our humble tribute to the country’s solidarity, relentless spirit and never give up attitude in these testing times. We truly believe together we can and together we will build a ‘New India’.

He further added, “As a responsible and caring brand and in-line with our Global Brand Vision ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai has been at the forefront of providing relentless support to the Government of India in its fight against the pandemic. We will continue to play an active role in economic recovery and chart a path for growth.”

The team put this song together shooting from distant locations over virtual platforms. The anthem aims to encourage and motivate everyone to keep their spirit high, hoping for better times ahead.

Commenting on the spirit of this song, Shah Rukh Khan, Corporate Brand Ambassador, HMIL said, “I am proud to be a part of Hyundai’s ‘Haq Hai Humara’ anthem which is a salute to the spirit of humanity, the ceaseless commitment from the frontline heroes and the small acts of kindness all around us which are the pivots for rebuilding the nation. As we all look forward to the future, I’m sure this anthem will bring positivity and hope for a better tomorrow!”

Also commenting on the thought behind the lyrics of the Anthem, Vishal Mishra, Music Composer & Singer, and Manoj Muntashir, Lyricist & Writer said, “Firstly we would like to congratulate Hyundai for conceptualizing this song that will help bring about positivity and cheer amid this crisis. Haq Hai Humara is an expression of infinite gratitude that we all feel towards the COVID warriors. Through this song, we wanted to convey that ‘Aazadiyaan, Manmarziyaan, Oonchaaiyaan,’ (freedom, free-will, and the spirit to soar higher) is our right and no matter what the circumstances may be, it is our tough resolute that will get us back on our feet and help us to keep moving forward. The song is an articulation of the New India.”

Comments