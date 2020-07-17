Inside: Breathe Into The Shadows Marketing Strategy

We take a look at the Breathe Into The Shadows Marketing Strategy – as Amazon Prime Video attempts to keep the chatter around its latest original series alive.

Breathe- Into the Shadows, was delivered to the audience on July 10, 2020, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menon, & Amit Sadh as the lead ensemble. A crime thriller, Breathe Into The Shadows Marketing Strategy leveraged a similar tonality .

We take a look into the marketing strategy of the Amazon Prime Original that leveraged gamification as the core tactic on social media in addition to other movie marketing tactics.

Logo Release

Breathe Season 2 marketing commenced with the launch of the motion logo on social media, showcasing light & dark hues portraying the underlying mystery the script is based on.

Character teasers

The Logo release was followed by character introductions on YouTube and other social media platforms. Throughout the social media strategy, the marketers perpetually shared dynamic posts on platforms quintessential to the marketing strategy of Amazon Prime Video India.

Meet Dr.Avinash

The Punished: Return of Kabir

The Kidnapper

Trailer Launch

Breathe – Into The Shadows trailer was launched on 1st July 2020. The ensemble came together on a video call to announce the trailer.

Trailing the trailer: Meet the Kidnapper

Presenting a twist in the tale, the Official trailer was followed by a ‘Message from the Kidnapper’ in an activity where the viewers were urged to play a game and interact with the Kidnapper from the series.

In the activity, the viewers were asked to call on the number pinned as a comment by the Kidnapper on the official YouTube channel of Amazon Prime Video. After the user would call on the number, his/her call would be disconnected. The consumers would then receive a call with the voice of the Kidnapper challenging them to solve a puzzle.

Amazon Prime Video’s engagement activity to replicate the interaction experience with the Kidnapper reportedly resulted in receiving 50,000 + calls as per a press release.

YouTube comments meet Real-life

Leveraging influencers, Dolly Singh and Saloni Gaur, Amazon Prime Video launched a story, in-line with the traction received on YouTube with ‘When YouTube comment meets real-life’ video.

Leveraging gamified storytelling

To keep the engagement going, Amazon Prime Video also curated a series of gamified storytelling on social media platforms to introduce the plot of #BreatheIntoTheShadows. The brand shared a variety of posts leading to another, for clues and urged the viewers to help find Siya & crack the mystery in the thriller, attempting to provide them with another first-hand experience of the Original story.

Post Formats: Leveraging suspense in the visual Appeal

The marketers also launched some post formats that continued the theme of suspense with CTAs and reminders for the viewers for the show.

To Sum it up

#BreatheIntoTheShadows marketing strategy put the onus on the users, giving them the opportunity to solve the mystery. Overall, all marketing tactics allowed users to sample the show, keeping the curiosity around how the show ends high.

With OTT apps releasing new titles back to back, standing out of the clutter becomes imperative. How the marketing plan pans out in terms of contribution to viewership will be interesting to watch.

Comments