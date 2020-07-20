Kanchi Kamakshi’s Weaves Of India captures the spirit of weaver’s community

Weaves Of India, series of short- films explores the threads of handlooms across the states of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, created by Verve Media, Stawdio & Modestudio for Kanchi Kamakshi.

The films explore ancient traditions of weaving that have been sustained by a few weavers in these states, and each film from Weaves Of India attempts to listen to discover the relationship between the art and artist.

From the Uppada traditions of Andhra Pradesh, the Benarasi sarees of Uttar Pradesh, the Pochampalli Ikkat sarees to the world-famous Kanchipuram silk sarees of Tamil Nadu, these films cover a diverse range of weaving styles and stories of the romance lingering between a weaver and a saree.

Verve Media’s Co-Founder & Filmmaker, Vivek Sangwan, who was also the cameraperson in the team shares, “Being able to fully immerse myself in the lens of my camera was a refreshing way to work, because all of us in the team trusted each other to do our job well!” The team consisted of people who were experienced in their respective fields of work, and their minds together brought these stories to life. “Without having to worry about sound, direction, or production, this project gave me an opportunity to produce some of Verve Media’s best footage”.

The films intends to turn every thread of the loom and the labor of the weaver into a moment of intimacy, and capture the journey of a saree from loom to store.

Along with Benaras, the series Weaves Of India features more places such as Kanchipuram, Uppada, Dharmavaram, and more.

They also firmly believe that rather than competing with each other in a chaotic market-like environment of the media industry, collaborating with each other helps bring out the best creative capacity in artists. “According to me, films are the most powerful way for a brand to touch someone’s heart, and we at Verve Media want to encourage filmmakers to explore collaborative opportunities, because when they collaborate with diverse professionals and experts, it is truly magic!”, said Sangwan.

