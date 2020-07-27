L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags creative mandate of entire SESA portfolio

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi won the creative mandate of Ayurvedic haircare brand, Sesa. The account will be serviced out of the Mumbai office of the agency.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will manage creative duties for all leading brands under the Sesa portfolio including SesaAyurvedic Hair Oil and Shampoo, Sesa+ Ayurvedic Strong Roots Oil, and Shampoo, SesaAyurvedic+ Hair Spa, among others.

Announcing the news, Ashish Bhargava, CEO, SESA said: “Sesa has been a pioneer of the anti-hair-fall category. It is a heritage brand with a strong recall and distribution presence. As we build on Sesa’s brand equity and expand our offerings into newer segments, we look forward to working with Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi whose strong acumen in the category, combined with excellence in creative ideation and execution will aid us in building a stronger brand narrative.”

On winning the mandate, Charles Victor, Executive Director, Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Sesa on board. We have a deep understanding of the category and have built numerous brands across regions in this space. We’re looking forward to making a difference to SESA’s ambitions and partnering them in their success.”

