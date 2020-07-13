L&K Saatchi & Saatchi strengthens creative team in Mumbai

Joining L&K Saatchi & Saatchi are Chandani Samdaria, who comes on board as Senior Creative Director and Nikita Goswami, who has joined as Creative Director.

Chandani Samdaria and Nikita Goswami will report to Rohit Malkani, Joint National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. The duo joins at a time when the agency has been winning a stream of new businesses since the start of 2020. Their task would to ideate, co-create, and put out compelling pieces of work in the marketplace while also playing an important role in increasing the creative standing of the agency especially in the western region.

Welcoming the duo to the agency, Rohit Malkani said, “In the sea of prospective candidates that I met over the last few months, two individuals stood out for me. They were bright, articulate, and talented of course, but above all, they both had minds that were buzzing with fresh perspectives and a hunger for great work that I have rarely seen. Thank you, Nikita and Chandani for teaming up for this gig and we’re looking forward to some seriously differentiated work from you!”

Chandani Samdaria joins the agency from Leo Burnett and has nearly a decade of creative experience handling brands across categories like F&B, Entertainment, Haircare, Detergent, Personal hygiene, etc. Some of the brands she has worked on include Amazon Audible, Tide, Knorr, Closeup, Clinic Plus, Ariel, Hotstar, Kwality Walls, Pillsbury, etc.

Sharing her views on joining the agency, Chandani said, “L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has a bag full of established brands and I feel that I can help build the creative prowess further. When I spoke to Paritosh, I liked the vision he had for the agency and that’s what pulled me towards it. The only challenge was joining during the ongoing COVID crisis, but everything fell into place sooner than I’d imagined.”

“In fact, this pandemic made me realize that advertising today is more relevant than ever before. We are not just selling a product, we are selling stories of hope and emotions that will help us rebuild as a race. There’s a sea of negativity around us. Along with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, I’m just hoping to create a few waves of positivity in it,” she added.

Nikita Goswami joins the agency from Ogilvy & Mather and has over ten years of experience managing creative mandates for brands like Taj Hotels, Dove Hair, Tang, Cadbury’s, Red Label Tea, Vodafone, Parachute, State Bank of India, Vodafone among others. She has also had promising stints at Publicis Capital, Euro RSCG, McCann Erickson and Lowe Lintas.

Adding her views on joining the agency, Nikita said, “I see myself as a perfect fit for the leadership Paritosh and Rohit were looking for. I’m thrilled to join L&K Saatchi & Saatchi — a place with rich veins of talent and a good portfolio to match. I enjoy being a part of a dynamic culture that continues to bring forth interesting opportunities despite an ongoing pandemic. Today’s advertising is particularly challenging and needs conscious messaging and speedy execution. I look forward to bring these to the agency and contribute meaningfully to its creative output.”

Both the appointments are effective immediately and based out of Mumbai.

