NAOS India appoints HOWL as its performance marketing agency

Naos India, has appointed HOWL as its performance marketing partner for the Bioderma’s online revenue generation mandate.

As a part of this mandate, HOWL will be responsible for building and executing performance marketing duties for the Brand Bioderma with a key focus on its core product – Sensibio.

Commenting on the association, Head of Marketing, Shanth Kumar, said, “In line with the company’s vision to help grow the brand and increase its market share in India, we are adopting a multi-channel sales approach. Our online website and market place partners such as Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, etc. will play an integral role in contributing to the growth envisaged for the company.

Digital efforts in the year 2020 will primarily focus on acquiring new customers on our Online POS and encourage repeat purchases over a period of time.

Also Read: PSI India appoints HOWL as its digital marketing partner for PSI India Private Limited

Roshan Kunder, Brand Marketing Manager at NAOS further said, “In Team HOWL we have found partners that understand our brand, the audience, and the engagement sales funnel required to be built to meet our objectives. A key understanding of the category with insights on optimizations is what HOWL brings to the table. We are happy to have them on board as the preferred Performance Marketing Partner.

Tufayl Merchant, Co-Founder of HOWL, said, “We are happy to be selected as the incumbent Performance Marketing Agency to handle the mandate for Bioderma in India. BIODERMA, a pioneer when it comes to micellar water with Sensibio H2O, is now the leader in prescriptions and pharmacies globally. The key objective of digital investment is to expand the market through Online POS platforms. With a powerful brand and products, the one thing we know for certain is that intelligent optimization itself will ensure we reach our designated goals for the mandate.’

Comments